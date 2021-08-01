Justin Thomas calls the Olympics “the coolest thing I’ve ever been to” | Golf News and Tour Information





A number of golfing superstars saw the Olympics as a must. With no fans and onerous COVID-19 restrictions in place, many have chosen to skip the trip to Tokyo altogether. Only six of the top 20 players in the world rankings have made it at Kasumigaseki Country Club. And those who played didn’t seem too excited to do so.

And then something funny happened: they went, they tested, they played and they had a great time.

“To be a part of something that’s completely different and bigger than me and even our sport in general is a pretty cool thing,” Rory McIlroy said on Friday. “So I wasn’t sure if this was going to be my only Olympics I would play or anything and I’m already looking forward to Paris [Olympic host in 2024]. “

On Sunday, although he was not a medalist, Justin Thomas gave an equally glowing review of his experience.

“It’s just, it’s so different,” Thomas said after finishing his week at under 65. “It was cooler than I thought. I’m more proud to be here than I thought.

“I thought I would be proud, but on the first day or two, I immediately found out that it was the coolest thing I have ever been in. The Ryder Cup is cool, the Presidents Cup is cool, but it’s so much I grew up watching the Ryder Cup, the Presidents Cup, the majors, and I never grew up watching that, so no one has ever been able to relate or say what it was like to be an Olympian, especially a golfer. And so it really was. never hit putts at age 8, 10 on the green to win the Olympics and win a gold medal. So I think when you don’t have the capacity to dream something, when you get here it’s – it can take you by surprise sometimes and it definitely went beyond that. “

Collin Morikawa agreed.

“One of the best experiences of your life,” said the Open Championship winner after a 63 Sunday catapulted him into the medal race. “I’m leaving whether I get a medal or not I’m an Olympian and that’s what I’ve been saying since the start of the week. But I think what brought me today , it’s more than playing for myself, I was playing for our country and I was able to fight and dig deep. “

Hopefully, these unqualified Olympic golf approvals and a possible return to normal translate to more starry terrain in Paris 2024.

