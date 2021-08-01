Bollywood fraternity salutes PV Sindhu for bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics









New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): The Bollywood fraternity praised commuter PV Sindhu after beating China’s He Bing Jiao in the Tokyo Olympics bronze medal match underway here at Musashino Forest Plaza Court 1.

Taking inspiration from her Instagram story, superstar Deepika Padukone applauded Sindhu by sharing a special post that sees the image of the athlete in a queen card.



Abhishek Bachchan also praised Sindhu by sharing his match-winning photo. Along with the snap, he tweeted: “Congratulations @ Pvsindhu1 for winning bronze and also for becoming the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. You make India proud.”



Varun Dhawan shared an invaluable video on his IG story where he could be seen watching the Tokyo Olympics on TV with his father David Dhawan. The two are elated and cheer Sindhu on as she wins the match.

Along with the video, Varun wrote: “@ Pvsindhu1 Dose it again. The world champion.”

Celebrating India’s victory, Taapsee Pannu also tweeted: “Our daughter wins home bronze !!!!! She did it !!! One color at a time I say! Go champion @ Pvsindhu1 This is calling to a celebration !!!! !! You are unique, let’s celebrate YOU! “



Actor Randeep Hood applauded Sindhu by writing a special note on his Twitter account. “It’s the Indian women who show us the way .. Well done #PVSindhu !! 1st female Indian Olympian to win 2 individual medals at the #OlympicGames #Bronze #Champion.”



Vaani Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Dia Mirza, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and other stars of the film industry also showered PV Sindhu with sincere wishes to win the bronze medal match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Shuttler PV Sindhu defeated Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15 in the bronze medal match which lasted 52 minutes. Sindhu had returned earlier with a silver medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics. (ANI)

