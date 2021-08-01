Entertainment
Jason Sikes returns for Presley’s performance at Aiken | Entertainment
GRANITEVILLE Spotlights and stages represent familiar territory for Jason Sikes, who has turned heads since 1998 as an Elvis impersonator. Aiken Community Theater, however, will represent a welcome change of pace on August 7, as the scene of its first public performance since 2018.
Sikes, who earns his daily living working for Dominion Energy around Aiken County and also reaching Barnwell and Saluda counties, confirmed there were challenges working as a “tribute artist” or ” imitator “(he agrees with the use of either term).
He was born a month after Presley’s death and now, at 43, has lived longer than Presley. Sikes and his wife, Christen, have five children.
“I used to do all the different outfit changes,” Sikes recalls, “but… when you get older things change and things don’t work as well as they used to, so I sort of stepped back doing these shows where I do all the outfit changes. “
However, he still does a full lineup of Presley songs from the mid-1950s to the early 1970s.
Sikes’ next show must have at least one prominent guest:Diana goodman, one of Presley’s most prominent girlfriends, also known asMiss Georgia USA 1975(which led directly to his acquaintance with Presley), an Atlanta Falcon cheerleader (1969-72) and a “Hee Haw Honey”, appearing regularly on “Hee Haw”, one of the shows of oldest television in history.
Goodman and his colleague Victoria Hallman collaborated on a memoir titled “Hollywood Lights, Nashville Nights: Two Hee Haw Honeys Dish Life, Love, Elvis, Buck, and Good Times In the Kornfield”, from 2018.
The book was published the same year Sikes received a proclamation from the city of Aiken. On this occasion, Ed Girardeau, member of the Aiken municipal council, a fan of Presley, introduced him to Sikes during a concert in early August, reading: “Now therefore be it resolved that in this fourth day of August 2018, may the City of Aiken congratulate and recognize Jason Sikes for bringing joy and fun to our city for 20 years and look forward to enjoying many more performances in the future. ”
Sikes, in an interview in July, said that “meeting new people” is a highlight of his performance experiences, “and over the years I’ve been able to meet the inner circle of musicians, family and music. best friends of Elvis and things like that. that I would never have encountered any other way to hear their take on everything. “
Staying in fairly good shape is another challenge, he said. “It’s getting harder and harder to do. Of course, a lot of people don’t care. They’ll put on one of the suits and they don’t care how gross they look.”
He also noted that he tended to get more nervous about singing in front of a relatively small group. Aiken Community Theater is a comfortable place, he says.
He also smiled at the idea of having Goodman as part of the presentation. “On shows like this, in theaters, I try to bring in someone who was related and had some kind of connection. We’ve been talking for a few years, and she finally decided to come out here on the pitch. . She wrote a book and is keeping it pretty busy now. “
The August 7 show is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. and the show site is at 126 Newberry St. in downtown Aiken. Tickets cost $ 25 and can be ordered at 803-257-5563.
