



There is going to be some overlap between two popular period dramas. Foreigner actor Alexander Vlahos joins the cast of Sanditon Season 2. The Welsh actor will play Allan Christie in the upcoming season of the drama Starz. He is also set to play Charles Lockart in the recently renewed film. Sanditon. Alexander Vlahos to appear in Outlander season 6 RELATED: Outlander Season 6: Fans Spot 1 Clue That Could Mean Roger & Brianna Leaving Frasers Ridge Foreigner fans might not recognize Vlahos’ name. That’s because Hell is playing a new character in Season 6: Allan Christie. Allan is a member of the Christie family. His father Tom Christie (Mark Lewis Jones) knew Jamie (Sam Heughan) during his time in Ardsmuir Prison. The Christies become neighbors to Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamies on Frasers Ridge, but the family’s presence causes problems for the couple. Jessica Reynolds will play the sister of Allans Malva. Those of you who have been following the books know that Allan has a very dark history, Vlahos said in a video for Starz. But he’s also trying to find his way in the world. He came to the settlers and to Frasers Ridge to try and claim some of his manhood, I guess. Trying to imitate his father, trying to follow in his father’s footsteps. Foreigner Season 6 will air in early 2022. Hell plays Charles Lockhart in Sanditon Season 2 RELATED: Sanditon Adds Two New Love Interests For Charlotte In Major Cast Shakeup Season 2 Foreigner won’t be the only show Vlahos will appear on in the near future. He also joins the Sanditon to throw. In this show – which is based on an unfinished novel by Jane Austen – Hell plays a new character named Charles Lockhart. Charles is a Byronian artist who arrives to paint portraits of fashionable and wealthy residents of Sanditons, ”according to PBS. From the sound of things, he’s definitely making a difference in the beach community. I am delighted to join this wonderful show, Vlahos said in a statement when news of the casting was announced on July 22. Charles is a crazy hedonistic character who shakes up Sanditon, and I can’t wait to play him and you all can meet him. Vlahos recently shared a behind-the-scenes snapshot of the Sanditon throw on Twitter, fueling enthusiasm for the coming season. Fans were concerned the show would return after it was canceled by ITV, but PBS stepped in and renewed the show for a second and third season. PBS has not announced a premiere date for Season 2. What other shows has Alexander Vlahos been on? Alexandre Vlahos | David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Fortnum & Mason Vlahos will be familiar to those who have seen Versailles. He played the brother of King Philippe I, Duke of Orleans for three seasons. (The show is available to stream on Netflix.) He also appeared as Mordred in Merlin, reprising the role of original actor Asa Butterfield. Vlahos has also been seen in the National Geographic series Genius, Death in Heaven, and Private. To verify Showbiz cheat sheet on Facebook!

