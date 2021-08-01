Chinese police arrest Canadian pop star Kris Wu on rape allegation





Kris Wu arrives at the iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVA) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on August 26, 2018. REUTERS / Mark Blinch / File Photo

BEIJING, Aug.1 (Reuters) – Chinese police say they arrested a 30-year-old Canadian man surnamed Wu on suspicion of rape, state media identifying him as Chinese-born pop singer Kris Wu. Wu was under investigation into online charges of “instigating young girls to have sex with him,” a police statement said in the Chaoyang District of the Chinese capital Beijing on Saturday evening. . Wu was publicly accused last month by an 18-year-old Chinese student of instigating her and other girls, some under the age of 18, to have sex with him. The student told Chinese media last month that Wu lured her into having sex when she was 17 after dousing her with alcohol. A police statement last month said the student was invited by Wu’s team to his home for the video clip casting. Wu previously denied the charge and was not immediately reachable on Sunday. Read more Wu’s studio did not immediately respond to a request for comment. His law firm did not respond to calls. The Canadian Embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to an email request for comment. It was not immediately clear whether Wu’s arrest was linked to the student who laid the charges in July. Wu made his Hollywood debut in the 2017 sci-fi film “XXX: Return of Xander Cage” and was previously a member of K-pop group EXO. At least a dozen brands, including Porsche and Bvlgari, severed ties with Wu after the accusation, which caused a social media storm in China. Chinese state media have indicated that Wu’s celebrity status and foreign citizenship are unlikely to help his case. “Foreign nationality is not a talisman, no matter how famous it is, there is no immunity. Anyone who breaks the law will be punished by the law,” the Party-owned People’s Daily said. Communist on a social media post on Saturday night that referred to the case. Reporting by Yew Lun Tian, ​​Yingzhi Yang and Cate Cadell; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

