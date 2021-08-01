Pakistani man wins hearts after Bollywood-style lawsuit for wallet owner





LONDON: A chartered accountant and educator from Lahore captured hearts on social media with a moving tale of how he managed to track down an Indian man who lost his wallet on a busy London street.

Thousands of Indian and Pakistani users have praised Ghazi Taimoor for his Bollywood-style hunt for Rahul on the streets of London – successfully finding him at his workplace and returning his wallet containing bank cards and coins to him. important documents.

Speaking to this correspondent, Ghazi Taimoor said he was overwhelmed by the emotions and positivity his act had created across the two nations.

Ghazi Taimoor is the Professional Education Officer at Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) School of Education. The Harvard University graduate spends every summer in London where he worked as a Chartered Accountant (CA) at KPMG and spends the rest of the year in Lahore at LUMS University.

Ghazi Taimoor came to the public’s attention after sharing a thread about how he managed to track down the owner of the wallet after going through his lost wallet that there was no clue and no contact information in his wallet, no ‘had no social media account or any other clue by which the Pakistani professional could reach the true owner of the wallet.

“Guys! Just found this wallet on Shoreditch High Street,” Ghazi Taimoor said on Twitter, holding up a photo of the wallet. “The name on the bank card suggests that the wallet belongs to a Rahul R **. It’s time to HUNT RAHUL,” Ghazi Taimoor resolved.

In the following tweets, Ghazi explained how he finally managed to track down Rahul after having had no luck finding him on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

“A Google image search suggests that all of the Rahul R *** live in Gujrat, India. Don’t think it’s them. Need suggestions!” he wrote but did not disclose account details or the name of the wallet owner to protect his identity.





After failing to find Rahul on major social platforms, he turned to LinkedIn and found three Rahul of the same name – with only one Rahul working in London. “LinkedIn says Rahul works for a UK food and beverage company. It must be him! Ghazi wrote.

The next hurdle was that the Rahuls company didn’t Google their address. Ghazi researched the company on Companies House and tracked the company’s address from its annual accounts filed with the Companies Registrar.

He found out that the company was based in the Shoreditch area of ​​London and that after two hours Ghazi was at the reception of the company.

Ghazi found Rahul on the site who was shocked that he lost his wallet and someone showed up with his wallet.

Rahul, who works as a CFO at the company, was visibly shocked after receiving his wallet. “He’s in shock. Tears in his eyes,” Mr. Ghazi wrote, sharing a photo of the wallet owner smiling from ear to ear after receiving his bank cards.

Thousands of Twitter users from India and Pakistan have joined forces to congratulate Ghazi Taimoor for his act of kindness and humanity.

Sharing the experience, Ghazi Taimoor told The News and Geo that his first thought in finding the wallet was to realize that someone would face huge problems reporting their lost bank details to the banks and the police. and that he could lose money if his cards ended up with criminal gangs.

He said: I decided to give it a try and find it using his bank card name. I had no other clue and no way to reach it. I then took to Twitter and what a trip that has been.

Ghazi Taimoor studied and worked in London for nine years before going to Harvard to graduate and from there he returned to Pakistan to become an academic. His family lives in Lahore.

One day, Ghazi Taimoor wants to become Minister of Education of Pakistan to change the education system of the developing country.

He said: My vision is to become the Minister of Education of Pakistan. I believe we need to embed a culture of critical thinking, ethical values ​​and empathy into our education system, which is why I studied education policy at Harvard and now intend to work in the field educational policies and teacher training. Lahore and London are my home, but Lahore is where my heart is.