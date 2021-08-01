Borderlands actor Edgar Ramirez lets fans know what to expect





The crew of Borders Picture: 2K games Eli roth (Hostel) directs the Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) Borders screenplay with a stacked cast of actors including Jamie Lee Curtis, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Cate Blanchett, Gina Gershon and Edgar Ramirez. While talk with CinemaBlend about Jungle cruise, Edgar Ramirez provided some background on his work on the Borders movie. Now I haven’t played the game but from what I know the story and the characters are wacky. It all takes place in a desolate world, where mega-corporations, treasure hunters and bandits reign supreme. With the crazy antics happening in the game, how does the film translate to moviegoers? Thankfully, Ramirez is reassuring about what to expect with the tone of the film. At the end of the day, games, movies, it’s all about storytelling. And the most iconic games, such as Borders, it’s the storytelling and tone of the games that made them so special. So now I know the game. I didn’t know it before. And the tone is spectacular. I mean, it’s so dark and so witty and so whimsical too. It’s so much in the joke and a bit like impudent. There’s an I don’t give the game a heck of an attitude, and that’s what we saved and put into the movie, so I’m very happy that fans of the game see it and see how respectful we were to the game. tone of the game. While it looks like the tone will remain constant, the official synopsis looks different from the source material. According to PCGAMER the summary for Borders the movie is as follows: Lilith (Blanchette), an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to his home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe’s most powerful SOB, Atlas (Ramirez). Lilith forms an alliance with an unexpected team Roland (Hart), an elite former mercenary now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a pre-teen savage demolition; Krieg (Munteanu), muscular Tinas, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis (Curtis), the scientist with a tenuous hold on reason; and Claptrap (Black), an ever-wise robot. G / O Media may earn a commission Again, I haven’t played the game, so I’m not sure if any of the synopses sound familiar. Does this look like a Borders story for you? If anything, the plot reminds me Escape from New York. All Borders any fans who can provide insight? Do you expect a faithful adaptation? Or will it match all the other cursed video game adaptations out there? Really curious to hear your thoughts! To find out more, be sure to follow us on our Instagram @io9dotcom

