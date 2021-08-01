Sunken Jungle Cruise Sales Reflect Problems With Hollywood’s Delta Variant





LOS ANGELES As Disney’s pun-filled jungle cruise over the weekend demonstrated, the cinema remains disrupted, with the Delta variant, immediate streaming availability and squishy reviews combining to depress fans. ticket sales. Any other takeout would be de-Nile. Jungle Cruise, a period comedy adventure that cost at least $ 200 million to make and an additional $ 100 million to market, has raised around $ 34 million at 4,310 theaters in the United States and Canada, including Thursday night previews, according to Comscore, which compiles box office The Data. The PG-13 Jungle Cruise, starring Emily Blunt as UK version of Indiana Jones and Dwayne Johnson as riverboat skipper, grossed an additional $ 28 million. The market is vulnerable right now, David A. Gross, who heads Franchise Entertainment Research, said in an email. There is Covid, there is simultaneous streaming, there is piracy, there is the nature of the movies themselves, different factors for each movie. Simultaneous streaming seems to reduce the total income of movies across all windows. Over the weekend, Jungle Cruise also arrived on the Disney + streaming service, where subscribers (over 100 million worldwide) could watch the movie (and have permanent access to it) for an additional $ 30. . Disney said Jungle Cruise generated around $ 30 million from Disney + Premium Access worldwide sales. For comparison, Black Widow, Marvel’s recent show, raised around $ 60 million in its first three days of availability on Disney + Premium Access.

Scarlett Johansson, who played superassassin Black Widow in eight films, sued Disney on Thursday, claiming that doing Black Widow on Disney + at the same time it opened in theaters had dramatically reduced box office revenue, which made her cost tens of millions of dollars in compensation. His lawsuit drew an unfounded response from Disney. Daily business briefing Updated July 30, 2021, 7:43 p.m. ET Jungle Cruise had all the makings of a box office success. Mr Johnson is perhaps the world’s most profitable movie star, someone who can fill seats just by being on a theater marquee. Ms. Blunt is no slouch in this department either; his most recent film, A Quiet Place Part II (Paramount), was a big hit in May, grossing around $ 48 million in its first three days in North American theaters and ultimately around $ 300 million in the world. Additionally, Jungle Cruise was based on a classic Disney theme park ride, giving it built-in public awareness, and Disney’s unparalleled marketing machine kicked in around it. Disney justified spending a royal ransom on the film in hopes that it would become the next Pirates of the Caribbean, a five-movie franchise (also based on a Disneyland ride) that raised $ 4.5 billion at the box office and created a merchandising windfall. As the summer began, Hollywood, citing the rollout of vaccines and pent-up demand, had high hopes for a box office increase. Instead, a few films have been successful, including films like A Quiet Place Part II and F9 which arrived in June and exclusively in theaters and a parade of others disappointed, including Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins, In the Heights, Old and Black Widow. In particular, Mr. Gross blamed the Jungle Cruise concept. Action adventures as a genre have struggled over the past decade, he noted, although the Jumanji (Sony) and Jurassic World (Universal) series have been exceptions. Overall, Jungle Cruise received mixed reviews, with some critics finding the computer-generated effects caricature and not very believable.

Audiences seemed to disagree, giving Jungle Cruise an A-minus rating in CinemaScore’s exit polls. In a statement released on Sunday, Disney said: We remain focused on providing consumers with choice in these unprecedented times, and it’s clear fans and families appreciate the ability to make decisions about how they prefer. enjoy the best Disney storytelling. Due to the continuing threat of coronaviruses around the world, Disney noted, markets are open to varying degrees and not all exhibitors are currently open. Capacity restrictions are also in place in most markets. About 85 percent of theaters in North America are open, according to Comscore.

