Dinesh Vijan is a producer who understands creativity-EXCLUSIVE

Actor-writer Gautam Mehra was seen in Luv Ranjans’ social drama Akaash Vani in 2013 opposite Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Baruccha and Fatima Sana Shaikh. After that he was away from the screen for a while, but he did write a few films, including the horror comedy Roohi, starring Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma. After eight years, he recently made a comeback with Dinesh Vijans’ web show Chutzpah, with Varun, Manjot Singh and Elnaaz Norouzi leading the way.

Ask him what it was like to come back to the theater after all this time and he says I hadn’t quit the business per se because I had been doing theater for the past eight years. But I didn’t have a meaty role to play on screen, so I was doing theater and also auditioning alongside. Still, getting back on camera with a character was very exciting.

Gautam worked as a screenwriter for Roohi with the same production house where he worked as an actor for Chutzpah. What was the difference between the two experiences? As a writer you work more closely with the producer but as an actor I started as a stranger to the project. It was a new experience because my interaction here was more with the director and my co-actors. The creative space was very different as a writer, you have a very isolated space to write. It’s an internal struggle that builds a production that you then share with the creators. But as an actor, it’s more of an extrovert job. You have to be there all the time to introduce yourself, he replies.

So which personality is he closest to in real life, the writer or the actor? I think I’m swinging both ways. As a writer I work so in isolation that after this process I need an outlet to let out my creative lava. That I get by playing, he reveals.

In Chutzpah, Gautam plays a social media vlogger named Kevin, who is a very hyper and very energetic person. Ask him about the process of transforming into Kevin and he says: It was a really fun process because the biggest difference between Kevin and me was that he’s a social media star whereas I’m someone who is not very active on social media. I am very lazy in this regard. But the energy Kevin had, even on paper, I could relate to that. I understood his passion and his emotions and that’s what attracted me to the character and also helped me to imbibe it.

He even received incredible responses for his performance. The response has been amazing as my previous roles were very small and went unnoticed, but people love Kevin. I don’t even understand where people get my number because I get so many messages, but it’s so encouraging, he exclaims.

Being a writer himself, did Gautam feel the pressure to bring the stories of other writers to life? I didn’t feel the need to be pressured in any way because once you finish the audition you get validation that the direction you are taking your character in is the right one. After that, my director and my showrunner did several workshops with me to increase that confidence. I first met my writer Amit on set. I had given my shot and didn’t know he was already there and when I went to the monitor he was there so excited to see me. The first thing he told me was you kill him. It was so motivating to hear that from him, he shares.

Gautam has worked with Luv Ranjan in Akaash Vani and now with Dinesh Vijan in Roohi and Chutzpah, and he shares the difference in the working style of the two. Luv sir is an incredibly creative guy and I learned a lot from him. With Dinesh, Chutzpah was my second project after Roohi, but first as an actor. But there is one thing about him that is common to all the creatives on his team, and that is that he gives everyone a lot of creative freedom. He’s the only producer I’ve met who understands creativity. Most producers are more business oriented, so often their creative minds are clouded by their business side. This is not the case with Dinesh Vijan at all, he says.

Chutzpah also marks a mini reunion for director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba’s Fukrey team with Varun and Manjot. Ask Gautam if he saw this Fukrey camaraderie between the three on set and he replies, Manjot and Mrigh and even Varun and Mrigh, if you see them working together on set you appreciate him a lot as the third no one. Mrigh knows everything that is going on and he’s a very funny guy. The way he bullies them like a big brother is fun to watch.

So, after Chutzpah, would he like to focus more on acting now or continue writing and acting together? I wish I had more acting assignments, but the writing can’t stop. These days it’s all about how much you can express your creativity no matter what means. And I believe that writing gives you an edge in the game and that the game teaches you the nuances of writing. It’s a great internal camaraderie between the two, he says.

Roohi is part of the Dinesh Vijans horror universe which also includes Stree and Bhediya. So, is he writing another story in there? I’m working on a movie that’s a wacky comedy of a very different genre. That’s all I can say for now, he concludes.

Image source: Focus PR

