All-new cherry-flavored trailer teases black magic in Hollywood





The first teaser for Netflix’s limited-series Brand New Cherry Flavor taunts viewers with a mind-boggling premise about dark magic and revenge in LA.

The first trailer for Netflix’s upcoming mini-series Mark New cherry flavorcame out, taunting viewers with twisted premises and vibes of dark magic. Based on the novel of the same name by Todd Grimson, the series’ official synopsis tells the story of an aspiring director in Los Angeles in 1990, who embarks on a heartbreaking journey of supernatural revenge that spirals out of control in a nightmarish fashion. The series was created by Nick Antosca and Lenore Zion and stars Rosa Salazar (Alita: the angel of battle), Catherine Keener (Get out, The 40-year-old virgin, Being John Malkovich) and Mark Acheson. Netflixreleased their first teaser for New cherry flavor, who does not waste time building his strange story. From the start, the predatory relationship between a great Hollywood producer (Acheson) and an aspiring artist (Salazar) is established. What immediately follows is a series of disturbing, twisting images in a psychological and supernatural whirlwind of chaos. Signature with the voiceover narration of “all i wanted was to make a movie“, it’s obvious that the series takes on a familiar theme that warns naive dreamers of the inherent threat that comes with getting more than you expect. Check out the official trailer below: Related: Netflix: Every Movie And TV Show Release In August 2021 It’s easy to appreciate when Hollywood knows how to point the camera at itself and explore the inner complexities of a world not everyone understands. With all of its pomp and glory, the industry’s naturally mystifying and intriguing nature comes with speculation about the dark secrets and filth behind closed curtains. For horror fans, it’s even more fun when that satirical cynicism collides with something sinister. With a total of eight episodes on deck,New cherry flavor will be released on August 13. Next: Netflix: Best New TV Shows & Movies This Weekend (July 30) Source: Netflix Stranger Things season 4 photos show the gang back together

