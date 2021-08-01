Inside Kareena Kapoor’s Productive Weekend with Karisma Kapoor: Lavish Feast and Eating Coma, watch | Bollywood





Kareena Kapoor gave fans a preview of her Sunday binge with sister Karisma Kapoor. The two feasted on a variety of items including neer dosa, chicken curry, and chocolate cake. 10 seconds later, they collapsed into an eating coma on the couch. In the video, shared by Kareena Kapoor on Instagram Reels, she is comfortably dressed in a blue kaftan, while Karisma Kapoor wears a black T-shirt and olive green sweatpants. What I mean when I say … Lolo and I had a productive weekend #Reels #ReelItFeelIt #NationalSistersDay #MyLoloIsTheBestest, the post was captioned. Fans have poured love into the Kapoor sisters, calling them cutest, beauties, queens, national idols and flooding the comments section with heart and heart emojis. One of them found it amazing that Kareena and Karisma were enjoying a cheat meal. Another said they were so relatable. + Earlier today, Karisma dedicated a sweet Instagram post to Kareena on the dual occasion of Friendship Day and Sisters’ Day. Karisma shared a throwback pic in which Kareena appeared to give her a whole new hairstyle and wrote, Always Together. Sisters .. make tough times easier and more fun @kareenakapoorkhan #loveyoumostest #happysistersday #happyfriendshipday. See also | Neena Gupta Says She Started Working For Money In Movies: A Movie Is Often On TV And I Grind My Teeth Kareena is preparing for the release of her first book, Kareena Kapoor Khans Pregnancy Bible, which will be released later this month. In an Instagram post, she said it was (her) third child and called it a very personal account of her physical and emotional experiences during her two pregnancies. She has two sons with her husband Saif Ali Khan – Taimur, four, and Jeh, five months. Meanwhile, Karisma made her acting comeback after several years with the ALTBalaji Mentalhood series, alongside Dino Morea, Shruti Seth, Sandhya Mridul, Sanjay Suri, Shilpa Shukla and Tillotama Shome. The show also marked its digital debut.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/inside-kareena-kapoor-s-productive-weekend-with-karisma-kapoor-lavish-feast-and-food-coma-watch-101627824232151.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

