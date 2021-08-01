Entertainment
“Back to the Future” actor JJ Cohen visits Siouxland
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – Back to the Future fans got a taste of the movies on Sunday as JJ Cohen visited ACME Comics here in Sioux City.
Cohen played ‘Skinhead’, a member of Biff Tannen’s gang in the movies. His stop here in Siouxland is part of his ‘Dork Tour’ across the country.
Sioux City has shut down 15 of the 19 stores the actor will visit.
Fans could talk with Cohen about his acting career and even get an autograph.
“As thrilled as they are to have me, I’m just as thrilled to be here too. And I’m just here to meet the fans and support small businesses again,” said actor JJ Cohen.
Kevin McGarry, co-owner of ACME Comics, said having different actors like coming to visit the store is always a fun time, not only for the fans but also for the store.
He adds that Cohen called them and asked them to come out.
“That’s pretty cool. Especially when they contact us with, ‘Hey, we want to come to Sioux City. We want to come meet your Siouxlanders. We want to come and meet the people of the city. “It’s really, really cool. Especially something like Back to the Future. It’s one of my favorite movies. I think it’s the perfect movie. I think there never was a better movie than Back to the Future, and having one of the main people in it is actually pretty cool, ”said co-owner Kevin McGarry.
Cohen is one of six actors who appeared in all three Back to the Future films.
Sources
2/ https://ktiv.com/2021/08/01/back-to-the-future-actor-j-j-cohen-makes-stop-in-siouxland/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]