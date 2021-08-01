“Back to the Future” actor JJ Cohen visits Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – Back to the Future fans got a taste of the movies on Sunday as JJ Cohen visited ACME Comics here in Sioux City.

Cohen played ‘Skinhead’, a member of Biff Tannen’s gang in the movies. His stop here in Siouxland is part of his ‘Dork Tour’ across the country.

Sioux City has shut down 15 of the 19 stores the actor will visit.

Fans could talk with Cohen about his acting career and even get an autograph.

“As thrilled as they are to have me, I’m just as thrilled to be here too. And I’m just here to meet the fans and support small businesses again,” said actor JJ Cohen.

Kevin McGarry, co-owner of ACME Comics, said having different actors like coming to visit the store is always a fun time, not only for the fans but also for the store.

He adds that Cohen called them and asked them to come out.

“That’s pretty cool. Especially when they contact us with, ‘Hey, we want to come to Sioux City. We want to come meet your Siouxlanders. We want to come and meet the people of the city. “It’s really, really cool. Especially something like Back to the Future. It’s one of my favorite movies. I think it’s the perfect movie. I think there never was a better movie than Back to the Future, and having one of the main people in it is actually pretty cool, ”said co-owner Kevin McGarry.

Cohen is one of six actors who appeared in all three Back to the Future films.