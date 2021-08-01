The actor “died suddenly” on the film set





Jay Pickett is seen on October 5, 2019 in Los Angeles. GP / Star Max / GC images Soap actor Jay Pickett has passed away. He was 60 years old. Pickett, known for his roles in General hospital, Port Charles, and Days of our lives, died on Friday while working on his next film Valley of treasures.



“Many of you have heard of the tragedy that happened two days ago. Jay Pickett, our lead man, writer, producer and creator of this film passed away suddenly while we were there for us preparing to shoot a scene, “director and producer Travis Mills wrote in a post on the film’s official Facebook page on Sunday. “There is no official explanation for the cause of his death but it appears to be a heart attack,” he added. “Everyone present did their best to keep him alive. Our hearts are broken and we mourn for his family who are so devastated by this shocking tragedy.” RELATED: Celebrities who died in 2021 Actor Jim Heffel wrote in a separate article that the actor “died sitting on a horse ready to rope an ox in the film Valley of treasures in Idaho. “ “Yesterday I lost a good friend and the world lost a great person. Jay Pickett has decided to go to Heaven,” Heffel wrote. “Jay wrote the story and starred in it. He was also a co-producer with myself and Vernon Walker. He will be truly missed. Ride like the wind.” Mills continued to remember Pickett as an “incredible man”. Jay pickett Bob D’Amico / Walt Disney Television via Getty “He was kind, gentle and generous. He was one of the best actors I have ever worked with and it was an honor to collaborate with him. Everyone who has met him, even for the briefest moment, has could feel her warmth, her wonderful spirit. It’s hard to find the words right now to say more. His closest friends said he was very happy to do so. Valley of treasures and I hope he really was, “he added.” He did what he loved: acting, riding, making movies. And he was beautiful. “ The story continues Pickett began his soap opera career in 1991, playing Dr Chip Lakin on Days of our lives. RELATED: Stuart Damon, known for his decades-long role in General hospital, Died at 84 He then played the role of Frank Scanlon in Port Charles for over 700 episodes between 1997-2003 and also appeared on General hospitall as det. David Harper from 2006 to 2008. Pickett is survived by his wife Elena and their three children, according to Deadline.

