Hollywood looks to Hertfordshire for production space

US investment groups Blackstone and Hudson Pacific Properties to build one of Europe’s largest television and film production centers at a site 20 miles north of central London in an estimated deal £ 700million. The groups, which together own several Los Angeles studios that have hosted big hits, including It happened one night and La La Land, chose a 91-acre site in Broxbourne, Hertfordshire as their first studio project outside of North America. The original deal to acquire the site is worth £ 120million and represents the latest example of the boom in studio development in the UK which is driven by the growing global demand for streaming video content. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed the proposals, which supporters say would create more than 4,000 permanent jobs, including designers, engineers and camera operators, as “great news” for the film industry and television station of the country. The project is among the most ambitious in the UK to date as property developers rush to fill a shortage of facilities which has been exacerbated by the pandemic. Millions more viewers have signed up for streaming services like Netflix and Disney + over the past year, just as coronavirus restrictions have prevented filming and created a production bottleneck. Victor Coleman, chairman and CEO of Hudson Pacific, said he expected the Broxbourne hub to court “the biggest” production companies. Britain has become a preferred global destination for industry, in part because ministers have sought to make it an attractive destination with tax breaks. London and the surrounding area, in particular, rival the top locations in the United States. One of Hollywood’s biggest real estate developers said in November it was turning an abandoned industrial area in east London into a center for film and television production. Hackman Capital Partners, the owner of legendary American studios where Citizen Kane and AND were filmed, agreed to spend £ 300million over three years to transform the Dagenham site in east London. Despite the disruption caused by the pandemic, several Hollywood releases are being filmed in the UK. They include the latest installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise and a new Indiana Jones movie, which is in the works. shot in glasgow. Hertfordshire is already home to the Warner Bros. studio in Leavesden, where the Harry Potter series was filmed. But real estate experts said the facilities available fell short of what was needed and there was a particular shortage of properties large enough and well-equipped to attract blockbusters. The space rush is turning the production studio industry into a commercial real estate hot spot at a time when investors are wary of offices and retail outlets. “Niche property types seem to shine when basic real estate doesn’t and this is one of those times,” Coleman said, adding that purpose-built studios were especially valuable. Blackstone acquired a stake in Hollywood Studios from Hudson Pacific a year ago, forming a joint venture with a US real estate investment fund that acquired the land in Broxbourne. Broxbourne developers have held talks with officials to house between 15 and 25 “sound stages”, where filmmakers set up sets, as well as dressing rooms, editing rooms and other spaces. Details remain subject to the planning process, although local leaders who have touted the region as a center for creative industries have welcomed the plans. Lewis Cocking, head of Broxbourne Borough Council, said the boost to the local economy would be “exactly what we need after the pandemic”.

