‘Courage the Cowardly Dog’ actress was 81 – The Hollywood Reporter





Thea White, who provided the Scottish voice for farmer Muriel’s sweet wife in Cartoon Network’s scary comedy Courage the cowardly dog, is dead. She was 81 years old. White died at the Cleveland Clinic on Friday of complications from surgery in her battle with liver cancer, her brother John Zitzner said Hollywood journalist. The New Jersey native was Marlene Dietrich’s personal assistant at the end of the legendary German-born actress’s career and was married to Andy White, who performed on some of the Beatles’ early songs from 1983 until her death. in 2015. White worked on all 52 episodes of Courage the cowardly dog, which ran for four seasons, from 1999 to 2002. The cartoon was a product of The chicken from outer space (1996), an Oscar nominated short film written, directed and produced by John R. Dilworth. Muriel’s cranky husband Eustace was played by Lionel Wilson and Arthur Anderson, and nervous pink dog Courage, who always saved the elderly couple from otherworldly creatures, was voiced by Mart Grabstein in the series set in Nowhere, Kansas. “I was surprised by the number of young children who liked to be afraid” she said in february. “I once received a fan letter from a 7 year old boy and he wrote to me, ‘Could you please tell them to do more Courage the Cowardly dog, and please tell them to make it more and more spooky? ‘ “ ‘Courage the cowardly dog’

Cartoon Network / Courtesy: Everett Collection Thea Ruth Zitzner was born June 16, 1940 in Newark, New Jersey. She graduated from Grover Cleveland High School in Caldwell, New Jersey, then studied theater at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London and the American Theater Wing in New York. She was in Dallas doing Goodbye Charly at a dinner theater when she met White, who was working as a drummer for Dietrich in his concert number. Her future husband, a Scottish session player, had performed on recordings of “Please Please Me”, “Love Me Do” and “PS I Love You” with Paul McCartney, John Lennon and George Harrison in the early 1960s. The connection earned her a job as Dietrich’s assistant. “It was towards the end of her career, but she was wonderful, so nice to everyone”, White said in 2002. “She would walk around all day sort of slumped and slumped, and then at night she would tape her face back, put on a wig, get up and perform, and she was really something.” She became a librarian after marrying White, but returned to the theater after receiving a phone call home from a producer who was looking for someone with a Scottish accent for a cartoon. accent, so why am I not auditioning? She said to the caller. This hired her Courage the cowardly dog. White returned as Muriel in the 2014 short The fog of courage and last year in the video Straight out of nowhere: Scooby-Doo! Meet Courage the Cowardly Dog. Survivors include his brothers, Stewart and John, and John’s wife, Peg.

