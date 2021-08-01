The Only Actor in the Office, Parks & Rec, Brooklyn 99 AND The Good Place





Actor and comedian Eugene Cordero has played many roles in movies and TV shows, and he turns out to be the only actor with an appearance on four of NBC’s hit sitcoms: Office, Parks and recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine,and The right place. The shows saw overlaps with actors in recurring roles, such as Rashida Jones playing Karen Filipelli in Office and Ann Perkins on Parks and recreation, but Cordero is the only one so far to have played a role in all four. While Office, Parks and recreation, and The right placeno longer broadcast new seasons, BrooklynNine-NineThe eighth and final season of is slated to air in August. After starting his acting career with minor roles in television shows and short films, Cordero went on to appear in comedies like Drunk History, Silicon Valley, Other space, and crazy ex-girlfriend. He has lent his acting skills to series such asBob’s burgers, Steven Universe, and Star Trek: Lower Bridges. Outside of television, Cordero has also played roles in films such as ghost hunters (2016) and Kong: Skull Island. Recently he was a series regular in the first season of Lokias receptionist for TVA Casey and made an appearance in The Mandalorian. Related: Every Office Actor In Parks And Recreation Cordero’s involvement in all four sitcoms ranges from minor characters to one place as a series regular. In Office, Cordero appears in “The Search”, the fifteenth episode of Season 7. Michael Scott (Steve Carell) got stranded at a gas station after Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) had to leave after his daughter Cece was stranded. be locked in a car, and Cordero played the servant at the gas station. Cordero’s role in Parks and recreation finds him as Minister Xorpaxx-7 who directs the funeral of Jerry Gergich (Jim O’Heir) during the sitcom series finale. Cordero also appeared as a hacker with the nickname “Pandemic” in the last episode of Brooklyn nine-nineSeason 4, he tried to help Terry (Terry Crews) and Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) clear the theft charges for which Jake (Andy Samberg) and Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) had been charged. For The right place, Cordero had the opportunity to play a recurring role as the character of Steven “Pillboi” Peleaz from Season 1, Episode 4 until the series finale. Pillboi is Jason’s (Manny Jacinto) best friend, and Jason helps him encourage him to give up a life of crime and get into the right place. Although Cordero was the only actor with on-screen appearances on all four shows, he wasn’t the only one involved in all of them. Michael Schur wrote, produced, and played a small role of Mose Schrute in several episodes ofOffice, and he also created The right placeand co-created Parks and recreation and Brooklyn nine-nineHis sitcoms have always been praised for their good heart and optimism. Although Ben Harris also played minor roles in Office and The right place, he worked as a casting associate for Parks and recreation and Brooklyn nine-nine. Next: Every Brooklyn 99 Actor In The Right Place Stranger Things season 4 photos show the gang back together

