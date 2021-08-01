Amazons The Pursuit Of Love Breaks The Rules Of Period Drama

In the last episode of The pursuit of love, Linda Radlett (played by Lily James), the dazzling and impractical heroine of Nancy Mitfords 1945 novel, is taken shopping by a formidable French aristocrat. Linda scrolls through a series of outfits, gives kisses and laughs, then feigns a baffled surprise when Fabrice (Assaad Bouab), her new lover, declares that they are going to take it all. Later, she struts down a Parisian boulevard, a shopping bag in each gloved hand and a black straw hat perched on her head, intoxicated by the stampede of someone spending their money on her. If the scene looks familiar, it’s because it’s almost a frame-by-frame takeover of Rodeo Drive’s interlude in A pretty woman, minus the pizza and the shame of the posh saleswomen. (Big mistake. Huge!)

I gasped as I watched this scene, like a priest finding a copy of Playboy hidden in a hymnbook. To someone who grew up, like so many English readers, bathing Mitford’s dog-eared novels, juxtaposing this world of upper-class eccentricity with ’90s romantic comedies seemed almost heretical. Actress Emily Mortimer, who wrote and adapted the new three-part series for the BBC and Amazon, clearly adores the Mitfordian Altar itself. His screenplay is littered with nods to real life. Mitford Six, as Nancy and her sisters were called. But Mortimers’ approach is iconoclastic. His England of the 1930s is not characterized by moldy antiques and Debretts but by an aesthetic overload: songs of Sleater-Kinney and New Order, excess of Studio 54 style, more flowers than a Kardashian wedding.

The point, I think, is to deliberately alter the conventions of period drama to make you think about how women have always been constrained by the expectations of fairy tales. The more you watch, the more you understand how, as a character, Linda fits into any decade: a smart, beautiful woman cursed by the fact that her only opportunities for improvement are in sex and marriage. .

A brief introduction to the Mitford sisters for the uninitiated: Nancy was the eldest of seven children born to a member of the Terran nobility, and her childhood, barely romanticized in The pursuit of love in the form of the Radlett family, was chaotic, cold and yet utterly alluring to read. The novel’s narrator, Fanny Logan (played on the series by Emily Beecham), is a cousin of the Radlett’s who spends school holidays at their estate, Alconleigh, marveling at the wild emotional swings and absurd family conversations. The largely uneducated children discuss taboo subjects (sex, abortion, lustful parents) with eerily cheerful detachment Fanny’s new stepdad will soon be playing rude games and pinching you in bed, see if he doesn’t. doesn’t, says Fanny Louisa, Lindas’ older sister. And they deeply fear Patriarch Radlett, the erratic and chauvinistic Uncle Matthew (played by Dominic West on the show), and yearn to escape his tyrannical clutches, even though they see him as the benchmark of English manhood.

Despite their haste to leave home, many Mitford sisters in real life later found themselves drawn to men even more disturbing than their father; Diana Mitford left her husband for Oswald Mosley, the founder of the British Union of Fascists, and Unity Mitford fell madly in love with Adolf Hitler. They are hard-to-understand women, which makes the Mortimers adaptation curious: it’s not at all easy to translate the characters from The pursuit of love in Everywomen. Their aristocratic brilliance makes them more of a different world than relatable. And yet, who has never wanted to love and be loved, or looked into the fire to escape the sizzling pan, or felt conflicted over the space between the good- but-repellent and evil-but-romantic? Why is marriage consistently interpreted as the most meaningful path to happiness for women?

Mortimer’s stylistic choices reinforce the idea that, for centuries, women have been locked into lives with limited choices. As debutantes, Linda and Fanny are walked through the ballrooms by elderly members of the House of Lords, walking cattle for an aristocratic marriage market. Later, when Linda abandons her unhappy first marriage for society circuit hedonism, she is shown frolicking around a nightclub in a metallic dress while Bryan Ferrys The In Crowd performs, so gloriously and anachronistically the 70s that the only thing missing is a high stacked tray with cocaine. As a director, Mortimer has a trained eye towards beauty and visual oomph, at the expense of realism. His characters frolic in what looks like a perpetual spring; they dine al fresco in sunny English gardens amid clusters of contrasting flowers and bowls filled with tropical fruit. (Imagine pineapples as symbols of conspicuous consumption.) She stages theatrical tableaux, as when she introduces Lord Merlin (Andrew Scott), a bohemian aristocrat who saves Lindas’ ball by sailing with his glamorous friends to the sound. by T. Rexs Dandy in the Underworld.

Its other big change is the retooling of the relationship between Fanny and Linda, the central element of the novel. In Mitfords’ writing, the couple serves as opposing examples of femininity that are nonetheless deeply attached to each other; Fanny becomes a devoted and slightly smirked wife to an Oxford professor and carries child after child, while Linda pursues a series of men and abandons her only daughter, whom she has furiously hated since birth. (Mortimer alludes to the possible postnatal depression of Lindas, perhaps aware that bad mothers are more frowned upon culturally now than in the 1940s, but does not dwell on it.) Fanny observes neutrally, rather than resentment, Lindas’ weaknesses; after Linda falls in love with a Communist, she recalls how Lindas craves love, personal and particular, centered on herself; the wider love for the poor, the sad and the unsightly, had no appeal to her.

In the series, their friendship becomes fraught with conflict and resentment. Fanny, abandoned by her own mother (a wife, played by Mortimer, who has left so many husbands that she is simply known as the Bolter), is enraged by Lindas’ coldness towards her own child and berates her with a some nastiness. There is a Ferrante-esque flavor to the shows depicting female friendship, with its fiercely physical intimacy and inevitable envy. But I found the emotional naturalism hard to bear with the ostentatious play of the rest of the production. Mitford’s novels ask readers to feel the trauma beneath the surface, but never worry about it. His humor is barbed wire and Phoebe Waller-Bridgedark. In the novel, Fanny comforts Linda before a long trip by telling her that she may not be alone, as strangers are very inclined, I believe, to rape. (Linda replies, yes, that would be nice, as long as they don’t find my stays, one of only three rape jokes I’ve ever laughed at.) But a real and noticeable human emotion, also anathema to them. upper classes than animal rights movement, is rarely found.

Still, Mortimers insists Linda is easier to understand than she seems, easier to take when it comes to so much of a show. There hasn’t been a more visual show on television this year. There are fur coats and scarlet lipstick, pastel dresses, and quaint cottages, all as beautiful as a Pinterest visualization board. But underneath is a vigorous critique of gender roles in the 20th century and all the ways women are cursed if they follow the rules and humiliated if they don’t. The system may have changed since then, but expectations persist. Sometimes Linda tells Fanny in a scene, paraphrasing Simone de Beauvoir, I don’t think women are born at all. It’s like our wings are cut off and everyone is so surprised when we can’t fly.