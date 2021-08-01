ZZ Top plays Tuscaloosa in first gig since Dusty Hill death

While a sentimentalist might have thought the band wore black suits in Hill’s honor, these dark semi-formal outfits have been a staple at their concerts for years; flashy western Nudie costumes from their MTV era stayed (mostly) in the ’80s rearview mirror. Gibbons’ southwest patterned belt matched Francis’ headband, tied in vain trying to keep this savage mop under control.

What may have been a quintessentially ZZ Top whimsical tribute to Hill, who has performed with Beard and Gibbons for over 50 years, stood to the left of Gibbons: a robotic sculpture resembling a “Mystery Science Theater 3000”, with a lighted bottle inside – a jug as a torso, and guitar pedals attached to the left, right and just under the letterbox head with eyes. Although its meaning was not mentioned, both Gibbons and Francis were keen to touch the coin on the way out.

They started off with “Got Me Under Pressure,” another hit from 1983, after which Gibbons spoke into the mic, “Whooooeee. We’re going to have a good time tonight.” He went on to acknowledge Hill’s passing and their decision to continue the tour.

“Dusty gave me the directive,” Gibbons said, then introduced their friend on bass. “And we thank you,” he said as he released their cover of “I Thank You” by Sam & Dave.

From there, they plunged back into the ’70s, with the oft-paired songs that opened their groundbreaking 1973 album, “Tres Hombres”, the chicken pick “Waiting for the Bus All Day” and the slow-jam “Jesus Just. Left Chicago. “

In the latter, Gibbons added “… went down to Alabama, you know what I’m talking about,” then left space for Francis to thunder a few bass notes, after which the singers changed the lyrics slightly: “You can’t see him in person, but don’t you know we’re going to see him anyway.”

Gibbons, a guitar phenomenon since his teenage years, when no less than Jimi Hendrix called him a genius to watch, didn’t miss a lick. His breathtaking grooves, singing slides and frenzied leads always fill every inch of space not occupied by the trampling rhythm section.

On Friday night he both performed what fans have been expecting, including note-for-note solos and top-hit riffs, and expanded on the lesser-known “I Gotsta Get Paid,” from “La Futura” of 2012’s most recent studio record, and in the solo intro of “Brown Sugar”, not the Jagger-Richards hit, but his own line-up, second song from “ZZ Top’s debut album” of 1971.

Playing a bit between songs, Gibbons joked, “We just make this stuff up as we go.” He asked for applause again for Francis, for “… ripping that stocking”, and added, nodding in the direction of the bassist, “I’m telling you, that beard is REAL.”

He again performed with lyrics on the 1990 hit “My Head’s in Mississippi”, after hearing a scream from the crowd. Gibbons spoke about the beats: “I know there is some rivalry tonight. I heard that ‘Roll Tide.’ “