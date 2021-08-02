Last Airbender’s original Sokka actor wants to play Batman





Avatar: The Last Airbender star Jack De Sena has revealed the animated role he’d most like to play, and it’s Gotham’s own Caped Crusader, Batman.

Jack DeSena,Avatar: The Last AirbenderThe original Sokka actor says he always wanted to play Batman, and still loves him if given the chance. DeSena currently stars as Callum in Netflix’s animated fantasy series The Dragon Prince.Beyond that, the actor did a lot of work in the voiceover field in the years that followed. Avatar ended. Both behind the theme and on screen, DeSena is first and foremost a comedian who got his big chance on the classic Nickelodeon comedy show. All that. He went on to gain great fame and acclaim as the voice of Sokka, pursuing a successful and prolific career as an actor. DeSena has starred in projects likeDorm life, 100 things to do before high school,andLego Monkie KidAccording to DeSena, this kept him from playing his dream character, Batman, himself. Related: Avatar Theory: Varrick Is Sokka’s Son In a recent appearance on the Avatar: braving the elements podcast, co-hosted by Prince Zuko voice actor Dante Basco and Avatar voice actor Korra Janet Varney, DeSena was asked what animation role he would like to play above all the others if given gave the choice. Her response was Batman quick and straightforward, but DeSena quickly recognized that due to her vocal strike, Hell would likely never get a chance to play the part. The real one, not at all in my vocal wheelhouse, is Batman, DeSena said. I wish I could have been Batman.He admitted to Bascos prompting that it was not too late, but also said that, in all likelihood, Hell would never be quite right for the role. While the Caped Crusader may be just outside of DeSenas’ vocal abilities, he once played Robin in the 2014 DC animated film.JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time a role for which Basco also apparently auditioned. The two ended up staring in the film, with Basco voicing DC’s lesser-known hero, Karate Kid. After so many years since the end ofAvatar: The Last AirbenderIt’s funny to know that the two stars have remained friends and have continued to work together on different projects. When it comes to the role of Batman, different stars continue to embark on Dark Knight animation. More recently,Supernaturalstar Jensen Ackles played Batman inBatman: Along Halloween, a two-part animated feature film from DC adapting the famous comic book of the same name. For many fans, Kevin Conroy remains the ultimate voice of Bruce Wayne, having starred in stories likeBatman: The Animated Seriesand theBatman: Arkhamseries of video games. Maybe one day DeSena will have her chance against the Caped Crusader, but even if she doesn’t, hell will be remembered for her role inAvatar: The Last Airbender. Next: Best Avatar Stories New Nickelodeon Movie & Shows Can Adapt Source: Avatar: braving the elements Boys’ costume art describes where Black Noir keeps all his knives

