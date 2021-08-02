John DeMarr pleads guilty to crypto scam involving actor Steven Seagal

In February 2020, Steven Seagal was accused of illegally touting an offer of digital assets, without disclosing the payments he received for promoting the ICO.

John DeMarr pleaded guilty in the Eastern District of New York to conspiring with others to defraud victim investors into investing in their fraudulent companies, Start Options and B2G, based on materially false and misleading statements.

Start Options claimed to be an online investment platform that provided mining, trading and trading services for digital cryptocurrency assets.

B2G was allegedly an ecosystem that would allow users to trade B2G tokens, provide digital wallet staking, and trade digital and fiat currencies on a secure and comprehensive platform.

The crooks, including John Demarr, began offering securities in the form of investment contracts to US and international investors, who had to deposit their funds in Bitcoin, USD or EUR, for a specified contract period, after which they were given said they could withdraw their money with a large profit.

Investors’ funds were supposed to be invested in digital asset mining and trading platforms that would bring them huge profits, but the scammers instead turned to accounts they controlled and used for various personal expenses, including the renovation of the DeMarrs house in California.

The crook group also featured fake celebrity endorsements to promote its stock offerings on Start Options, including a professional athlete whose name and likeness was used without his knowledge or consent.

The scam has collected millions of dollars in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and fiat currency from financial accounts controlled by DeMarr and others in the United States and abroad.

Then, rather than allowing Start Options investors to withdraw their money, the conspirators forced investors to move their accounts into an “B2G” unregistered initial coin offering to create an ecosystem that would allow users to trade. B2G tokens, to provide digital wallet staking and commerce.However, investors never actually received digital tokens and the funds from the offering were not used to develop the B2G platform.

DeMarr has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and is expected to be sentenced on January 4, 2022. DeMarr faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account US sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

Steven Seagal’s role in the scam

Scammers have paid many celebrities, including martial arts actor Steven Seagal, to serve as a celebrity promoter and spokesperson, falsely claiming that B2G can generate an 8,000% return for investors in a year and that he was a participant in the ICO.

In February 2020, Steven Seagal was accused of illegally touting an offer of digital assets, without disclosing the payments he received for promoting the ICO.

The SEC order found Seagal did not disclose that he was promised $ 250,000 in cash and $ 750,000 in B2G tokens in exchange for his promotions, which included posts to his public social media accounts. encouraging the public not to “miss” the Bitcoiin2Gen ICO and a press release titled “Zen Master Steven Seagal Has Become Bitcoiin2Gen Brand Ambassador”.

A press release from Bitcoiin2Gen also included a quote from Seagal stating that he endorsed the ICO “wholeheartedly”. These promotions came six months after the SEC’s 2017 DAO report warning that coins sold in ICOs can be securities.

The SEC has also indicated that, in accordance with the anti-desecration provisions of federal securities laws, any celebrity or other person who promotes a token or virtual coin that is a security must disclose the nature, the scope and amount of compensation received in exchange for promotion.

The company paid Seagal approximately $ 157,000 for these promotions, in accordance with the endorsement agreement. Seagal, however, did not disclose in its publications any information on the fact or the amount of the compensation which it received, or should receive, from B2G for having carried out the promotions.

As part of the settlement with the SEC, Seagal was required to pay a restitution of $ 157,000, pre-judgment interest of $ 16,448.76 and a civil fine in the amount of $ 157,000 to the Securities and Exchange Commission.