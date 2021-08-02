Manoj Bajpayee Shares Astrologer’s Prediction Of His Hollywood Debut With Frank Langella That Fulfilled | Bollywood

Manoj Bajpayee revealed he was set to make his Hollywood debut in the early 2000s, but it didn’t work. The actor said he signed on to star in an international film following the release of Pinjar and that the project also starred acclaimed American stars Lynn Collins, Frank Langella and Justin Theroux, among others.

The Family Man 2 star recalls traveling to Jaisalmer to film the project where he met the father of veteran actor Shrivallabh Vyas, who was a renowned astrologer in the city and was told there was no future in the project. Manoj Bajpayee shared the anecdote during a Clubhouse session with the Bollywood Film Club, hosted by Janice Sequeira and Aniruddha Guha.

“I was about to get my second national award for Pinjar and after that I had to go to Jaisalmer. After my national award function the next day I went to Jaisalmer. There I was going to do a Real Hollywood movie that was being directed by an NRI. I was playing the lead role, Lynn Collins was my female counterpart and Justin Theroux was playing a role, Frank Langella was playing a role in that movie and there were (a few other) actors in that movie. Everyone I thought my life was going to be so huge after this movie because I was playing the lead role with Justin Theroux, Lynn Collins, Frank Langella, “he said.

One of his days off, Manoj ventured into the walled city to explore Jaiselmer when he decided to meet Shrivallabh Vyas’ parents. The actor urged Manoj to have lunch with his parents and also suggested showing his birth chart to his father, who was a great astrologer.

“We were having lunch and I learned that his father was a great astrologer and that he was a very old person. He could hardly speak. Shrivallabh said ‘No, no, no, show your chart to my father. He is a great astrologer in Rajasthan and he is the astrologer of the king of Jaisalmer. ‘ Then I asked his father to tell me what would happen to this film, and he said, ‘Nothing would happen.’ So I said, ‘Uncle, please see again, there must be something.’ He repeated: ‘No, I can’t see anything.’ Then I walked out, part of your heart says it’s true and part of your heart says it’s not. We all got carried away and came back and nothing happened, “added Manoj.

It has been nearly two decades since the incident took place, and Manoj has yet to make his Hollywood debut. However, he reaffirmed that he had received offers from the west. The actor, in an interview with the Hindustan Times in 2020, confirmed that he was getting offers but that he would not “die there and start from scratch.”

It’s not in your hands. I keep getting offers, I won’t deny it. He must be respectable. I’m not dying to go out there and start over just because it’s Hollywood, “he said before adding,” I have a lot of respect for Hollywood films. It has had an impact from generation to generation. But I get such great roles and respect here, if I’m similar there, even a little less, that’s okay. Starting from scratch is something that is not my scene at all. “

Manoj was last seen in The Family Man 2 and Abhishek Chaubey Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa’s short film Ray from Netflix. The actor will soon be seen in ZEE5’s Dial 100.