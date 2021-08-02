The White Lotus Recap, Season 1 Episode 4: Refocus

The white lotus circled the possibility that this is a show with something to say, but this week Mike White is finally landing on the plane (sort of). The wealthy white hotel guests, smiling, damaged are each given the opportunity to show what they are talking about. One by one, they arrive at the same answer: themselves.

Yet as a series, The white lotus is more curious about the shortcomings of his privileged characters than to know the characters who serve them. For every piece of information about Belinda, for example, we watch five minutes of endless bickering between Rachel and Shanes. Does anyone think she has the strength to leave him? As frivolous as the show thinks its upstairs cohort is, that’s what the show is made up of. It’s an open question, for now, if this is a commentary on reality or just a saying. At least in the case of Armond, whose abrupt relapse gets the same irreverent luster as Mossbacher’s dysfunctional dinners, it feels like the latter.

In the wee hours of the morning, however, the Paulas ship upstairs / downstairs is played for something more than big hugs. Kai, the show’s first native Hawaiian character, has a complicated history with the White Lotus. It is built on the law her family once cultivated and her brothers are contesting their eviction. Kai is caught between two visions of modern Hawaii: one where the tourist is king and one based on sustainable agriculture, more like Hawaii before annexation. Paula tells Kai he’s so real, which makes me (1) cringe and (2) wonder how the shed categorizes everyone. False? Tricky is the word she chooses for Olivia, her borderline enemy. She can’t tell Liv about Kai because Liv is the hotel developer in their relationship, with a story of taking what Paulas is if she wants to. But what does it say about Paula that they are still friends, that she said yes to this trip?

Overall, the Mossbacher suite is a mess on the morning of the refocus. Mark wakes up injured from yesterday’s bender and Nicole’s sympathy is non-existent. Are you going to participate today? she asks him. Participating here means playing a happy family, but social mores have deteriorated beyond the point of pretending. Even Paula annoys Nicole.

Quinn, permanently seated on the beach now, watches the glassy blue sea as local guys paddle a outrigger canoe, binding himself up exactly the way his father tries to force. Suddenly this diving school taking place in the children’s pool seems metaphorical. When Mark confesses that he bought Nicole $ 75,000 worth of bracelets after cheating on her, it doesn’t bring father and son together. He sends Quinn back to the ocean to befriend the watermen. Real relationships need to develop organically in the real world. (Note: I felt oddly proud of Nicole’s poor wealthy and insane white son for showing up. Turns out he’s not a misanthropist; he just hates everyone he knows.)

By comparison, the Pattons look normal today. Shane wears his Cornell hat to breakfast, which is perfect in a way I can’t express. (Just imagine Andy Bernard watching The white lotus on her Roku and leaping happily off the couch.) Rachel wants to talk about her job (again), but instead of journalism, she’s considering a nonprofit career. No particular cause or charity is identified, and there is no explanation why someone who lacks media motivation would be successful elsewhere. She’s just looking for a soft landing. Shane fully supports the plan, whatever it is, as long as he doesn’t have to listen to her talk about it anymore. He has an enemy to overcome.

Ah, Armond! Armond did not come home last night. He looks and feels terrible. Belinda snatches the truth from him with a long, empathetic gaze. And Armond really looks like he’s about to give the girls back to their depleted drug stash when Shane shows up to complain about the previous episodes Titanic of a sunset cruise. Fed up, Shane wants to talk to the Big Boss. Triggering their confrontation, Armond hands Paula back her bag, minus the drugs. It’s stupid, but also kind of a genius. What are they going to say? Excuse me, sir, but our ket is missing?

Armie has one final surprise to keep Shane from contacting senior management: Molly Shannon. A regular with Mike White, Shannon stars as Shanes’ inappropriate mother, Kitty. Poor thing, she’s as white as a sheet, says the OG Mrs. Patton when she sees the new Mrs. Patton, an undeniable and justifiable shock to see her stepmother on her honeymoon. It’s a daughter-in-law’s nightmare, worrying about the ear of Shanes’ little swimmers and talking about the wedding as if she were his main character. Shane and Rachel’s song might have been one note, but suddenly I couldn’t be more excited for the big dinner streak.

Because at this point in the season, the episodes definitely take on a familiar form: sunrise; a spitting breakfast with the Ps; Armond aimless ping-pong among his guests; Tanya’s problem of the day, which never quite matches the rest of the action; and finally, an eventful and fast hour of dinner at Christopher Nolan which brings us to a banal but exciting crescendo. Circadian rhythm is kind of a formula, but it’s a good formula. And tonight’s dinner is extra-special. The menu includes a bad first date, a high and hammered master, and Quinn spilling tea on mom’s blingy wrist. For those who are so inclined, there will also be hula.

Tanya looks strangely fine after half scattering her mother’s ashes; it even renews its offer to finance the Belindas wellness center. But when she meets a bald offshore fisherman too drunk to find his own hotel room in the middle of the day, she abruptly cancels their business dinner. In Tanyas’ defense, she believes Greg is a kindred liberal spirit, on vacation with friends from Black Lives Matter. In fact, Gregs is a cop. For him, BLM is the Bureau of Land Management. She was drawn to him because she thought he stood for something, but when it turns out he didn’t, she slept with him anyway. Tanyas turns out to be as empty and erratic as the love-hungry mother she described, which I guess throws Belinda into the role of the expendable daughter. I bet Tanya finds and throws a Belinda wherever she goes.

A few tables away, before the Mai Tais arrive, Shane unilaterally decides to lead Rachels’ new trajectory by Kitty, whose idea of ​​the nonprofit job is to offer a weekend at her home in Aspen at a sale. silent auction. (She never goes in February, anyway.) It’s a great way to give back, she told Rachel approvingly. But when Rachel clarifies that the shed wants to find a job, Mrs. Patton can’t calculate. What nonprofits need is money, she explains. In fact, they need money money money money. And Rachel and Shane are money money money money. Yes, Ms Patton is a horrific glimpse into a possible future for Rachel, but at least she clearly knows what she’s bringing to the table.

At one point, however, Rachel considered herself more of a Nicole. (What happened to your independence is your power?) I wonder what she would think if she knew that her future mentor had come out for the forgotten white man and Hillary, of course. But tonight, his Marks turn to Livs’ political inquisition. For years I was the good guy, he said enviously. Now he suggests that they center the story around Paula. He doesn’t think so. When pushed, he can’t come up with a single question he would like to ask. When has Paula ever asked me a question? he bites back, setting a record for the world’s shortest shift.

I’m not sure if it’s the impact of Kais’ story or just the familiarity that comes from spending focused time with people, but Paula gets impactful with the Mossbacher. What do you advocate? she asks Mark, who doesn’t answer, which is her own answer. Depressingly, Nicole speculates that no one is sincere about what he stands for; even anti-capitalists secretly want to be higher in the food chain. Olivia doesn’t respond either, but a few scenes later, when she’s sure Paula can’t see, she walks up to Kai: That’s such a cool name. Olivias grew up in a context of extreme privilege, but there are still other kinds of power that we like to take hold of.

Out of it all, Quinn emerges as some sort of oracle, espousing what sounds like from the show’s point of view: What does it matter what we think? Do we think the good things or the bad things? We all do the same shit. His frustration is our frustration.

Usually, this is the part of the episode where Shane and Rachel convince each other that they are compatible enough to make it through another day. But tonight, Shanes is too distracted. He realizes that Armond gave him a fake phone number and rushes to confront him (again). The timing is unfortunate. Armond offered the waiter with the bun his choice of quarters and a few K’s to undress together. So when Shane arrives at the office, he finds them tall and naked. Shane laughing in the orange glow of a thousand tiki torches looks menacingly apocalypse Now vibrations. He’s so happy to destroy this hotel manager, it’s appalling. He wants her more than he ever wanted the Pineapple Suite. This is the opus of Shane Pattons.

Because despite all their ineffective and confused politics, it’s the rich and the whites who screw the world up The white lotus. I’m your friend, Olivia tells Paula in bed, whether she’s cheating or half-deranged. Is she any different from Tanya, who hasn’t done business with Belinda for a million years? (I’ll eat a bikini if ​​I’m wrong.) At least Shane knows what he’s doing: ruining a stranger’s life in a series of small to medium-sized slurs. I finally understand why Mike White teased Episode 1 Corpse the same way he did. For us to watch Shane Pattons’ maddened glee knowing that whatever happens next, he just has to jump on a plane and leave it all behind.