The stunt actors did vs. Those made by double stuntmen





No one in the world is more stressed than the one who manages Tom Cruise’s insurance. 1. Remember that scene in Indiana Jones and Raiders of the Lost Ark where our hero passes a rock? Harrison ford actually did that. Ten times. The fiberglass and plaster rock weighed 300 pounds and “could have crushed the star” if it hadn’t been so quick on its feet. Director Steven Spielberg said: “He was lucky. And I was an idiot to let him try.” 2. AnnaSophia Robb played Bethany Hamilton, a surfer who lost her left arm to a shark attack at the age of 13, in the film Soul surfer. Robb trained in surfing for six weeks, but all one-armed surf stunts were performed by none other than real life Bethany Hamilton. Hamilton said she believed Soul surfer was “one of the best Hollywood surf movies ever made, in my opinion.” 3. Guy Norris, the supervising stunt coordinator on Mad Max: Fury Road, choreographed the action of the sequence where Max flees the War Boys specifically so that Tom hardy (Max) could do all of his own stunts. Norris aimed to create “a foot chase with the same intensity as a car chase”. The most complicated part of the streak came at the very end, when Max jumped for freedom and the War Boys brought him back inside. But, said Norris, “Tom did it all.” 4. Sarah Michelle Gellarstuntwoman Sophia Crawford, who worked with her on the first four seasons of Buffy the vampire slayer, took over during the first fight between Buffy and Faith, her Slayer-gone-bad counterpart. Karen Sheperd and Mike Massa were doubles for Faith and Angel respectively. 5. According to Atomic blonde stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave, Charlize theron did “98 percent of his own action, including fighting, running and that sort of thing.” She only skipped a few stunts that she was prevented from attempting for insurance reasons including falling down the stairs, so her double Monique Ganderton stepped in for those. Theron two broken teeth and bruised his ribs while filming the film’s fight sequences. Focus Features / Courtesy Everett Collection

6. Vic Armstrong was Harrison forddouble stuntman for the first three Indiana Jones films, and in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, you can see Armstrong jumping from a horse onto a chariot. Ford once sent Armstrong a photo of them together, with an added note: “If you learn to speak, I’m in big trouble.” Getty / Vivien Killilea / WireImage

7. When the script of the Malcolm in the middle The season 1 episode “Bots and Bees” called for Bryan cranstonHal to cover his body with 10,000 living bees, Cranston himself volunteered for this terrifying task. The “bee healer” used pheromones to attract insects to Cranston, then smoked the bees to make them more “docile”. Incredibly, Cranston has only been stung once. 8. Heidi Moneymaker was the understudy behind Scarlett johansson‘s Black Widow since the character’s debut in Iron man 2. She did many, many stunts, including one of The Avengers where she jumped onto Captain America’s shield and he propelled her upwards. 9. In Star Wars: A New Hope, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) are forced by the pursuit of the Stormtroopers to swing on a rope through a chasm in the Death Star. Hamill and Fisher did the stunt herself, and when someone asked Fisher if she trusted Mark, she joked, “The rope was the only one to trust.” ten. During the fight between the bride and O-Ren Ishii in Kill Bill: Book 1, you can catch a lot of Uma Thurmanthe Zo Bell stuntman. Quentin Tarantino treated Bell like an actor and asked him about the psychological motivations behind his character’s incredible physical feats. Here’s a clip of Zo Bell’s stunt work: See this video on YouTube Zo Bell / Via youtube.com

The fight itself has an age limit, so you’ll have to venture out on YouTube yourself to find it. 11. Chlo Grace Moretz has done the majority of her own stunts in Kick ass and its sequel, an experience that she said gave her “so much physical confidence”. 12. Luci Romberg is Melissa McCarthy‘s stuntman, and she works with the actor so regularly that McCarthy had written Romberg in his contract. One of the most dangerous things she ever did was hang on to a helicopter in To spy. 13. Carrie Fisher she was asked if she wanted a stuntman during the scene of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi when Leia kills Jabba the Hutt, but she categorically refused. She later explained that it was “the best time I have ever had as an actor” and said that “the only reason to become an actor is to be able to kill a giant monster”. 14. Cary Elwes did a lot of his own stunts in The princess to marry, but it was not him who managed this double flip during the duel between Inigo Montoya and Westley. A professional acrobat was hired to perform this cinematic gymnastics. 15. During filming Spider-Man: Far From Home, zendaya (MJ) and Tom Holland (Spider-Man) were lifted about 110 feet into the air for a stunt. Then the director decided to re-film the scene with the actors hanging just two feet off the ground, and according to Zendaya, this low-stakes revival looked better. But no matter what ended in the final movie, she did that stunt anyway, damn it! 16. the other cascade Cary Elwes did not happen in The princess to marry was the long tumble down the hill he takes just before Buttercup realizes his true identity. (This is the one where he shouts, “As you want!”) 17. Kristen stewart did his own riding in Snow White and the Hunter, despite the fact that she, in her own words, “hates[s] ’em. ”She traces her phobia back to a childhood incident where she fell from a horse and broke her arm. 18. Crazy, stupid, love used a stuntman instead of Emma Stone during the scene where Ryan Gosling’s character shows off using the Dirty dance lift. Stone tried to do the move herself, but having been traumatized by a childhood experience when she fell in gymnastics class and broke both arms, she was like “an opossum that had fallen out of bed. ‘a tree”. She took a day off to watch Labyrinth in bed and recover, and the scene was redesigned so that it could be shot through a window in the rain, disguising the double. 19. Daniel craig is known for doing his own stunts as James Bond, including a time in Quantum of comfort where he jumped from a three-story building and landed on top of a moving bus. According to chief stunt coordinator Gary Powell, Craig is “not a lover of heights” but still did the streak, even though he had to jump before the bus was even under him. 20. While Liam neeson did his own fight choreography in the Taken movies, whenever her character was to be captured “flying through glass” or “jumping buildings”, her friend and stuntman Mark Vanselow took charge. 21. Isla Fisher was really chained in a water tank while filming Now you see me, but the mechanism that was supposed to release her safely failed and she got stuck underwater for almost three minutes. People watching the scene didn’t realize she was in trouble and thought she was “just acting fabulously.” 22. Bobby Holland Hanton, Chris HemsworthThor’s stuntman suffered a serious injury while replacing the actor during the gladiatorial fight between Thor and the Hulk in Thor: Ragnarok. He (and I’m warning you now, it’s graphic) “ripped my groin off the bone” while doing a “jump kick”. He healed well, but it “took a little while,” which I can only assume is a massive understatement. 23. In Back to the future part 3, Michael j foxMarty McFly’s character is almost hanged, until Doc Brown pulls the rope and releases him. While filming the scene, the rope was too tight around Fox’s neck, and he briefly passed out before anyone realized something was wrong. Fox wrote in his memoir: “I was left unconscious at the end of the rope for several seconds before Bob Zemeckis, despite being a fan of me, realized that even I was not that good an actor.” 24. Caity Lotz does a lot of her own fights like her Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow the character of Sara Lance, but she lets “take falls, get hit or be thrown across the room” to her “awesome” stunt double. She also doesn’t like risking scenes where she is thrown through glass, as the timing is so delicate and it can be a risky thing to achieve. 25. The “craziest waterfall” Daniel radcliffe was never allowed to perform in the Harry potter movies can be found in the fourth entry, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. During the filming of the sequence where Harry was running away from the dragon, Radcliffe was tied to a 40ft wire which was only there to catch him at the very end of being “properly free-falling”. He was 15 at the time. 26. In unstoppable, Chris PinThe character had to jump from a moving truck onto a moving train. Double Pine stuntman Daniel Stevens did the trick, “all without the use of safety lines.” Stevens named it as his most memorable stunt experience to date. 27. You can’t talk about actors doing their own stunts without mentioning Tom cruise, who is famous for putting “action” in “action movie star”. One of his most incredible feats is the time he hung onto an Airbus A400M as it took off in Mission Impossible: The Rogue Nation. Airbus said this was “impossible”, but despite the many dangers involved, including the fact that “no harness in the world” could keep Cruise fastened if the pilot went too fast, and the possibility that a bird could do so. hitting with the impact of a “cannonball” Cruise made it possible. 28. Adrianne palicki played the role of Mrs. Perkins in John wick, and while she was certainly up for the challenge of doing her own fight choreography, her stuntman Renae Moneymaker (sister of Heidi Moneymaker, Black Widow’s double) stepped in when the time came for John Wick to cast Ms. Perkins through a window. . 29. And finally, here’s another absurd Tom cruise a. For Mission Impossible: FalloutCruise got his helicopter pilot certification in six weeks, when it normally takes three months, training 16 hours a day. At certain points in the chase scene, Cruise was dangerously close to the other helicopter and visibility was poor. Despite the impending disaster, Cruise was apparently “having the best time of his life.” TV and Movies Get all the best pop culture and entertainment moments delivered to your inbox.

