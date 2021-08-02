The Vanderbilt Hustler | Loki and the Glorious Purpose of Making TV Work for the MCU

MCU content on Disney + has an issue. And no I don’t mean Scarlett Johansson sue disney on an alleged breach of contract when Black Widow was first streamed. Nor do I want to talk about the countless delayed films that threaten to derail the hype train of its ten-year track. I don’t even mean Disney’s creepy market monopoly. Okay, maybe the MCU content on Disney + has some issues.

But the problem I hung up on is the plot structure of the three shows released so far: WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and now Loki. Each show begins innocently enough with the characters we’ve come to know and love, transplanted into a new post-Endgame environment where a hidden threat looms.

In Westview, we knew someone else was playing with Wandas’ magic, but we weren’t sure it was Agnes / Agatha until the final episodes showdown. Falcon gave us the Power Broker, whose importance we immediately recognized beyond Karlis’ childish mission, but whose exact identity remained unclear until the end. And Time Variance Authority’s all-powerful Time Keepers being a fake was painfully obvious, before we even knew it was the ride animatronics It’s a small world in Orlando, but again, we don’t. didn’t know who created them and why. Either way, it’s easy to spot the lie and suspect that a twisted villain is lurking in the shadows, but it’s not as easy to see through that lie the truth behind.

Yes, I’m about to say it: the three shows are structurally the same. It’s a bold stance to take when the plot in question is kind of how TV thriller works in almost any show, ever. It’s even harder to justify the comparison when I loved WandaVision, hated Falcon, and thought Loki was good, but not perfect. How could they be the same and yet so different?

It comes down to how each show changes that same basic format, doing different things with character work or content design to produce varying effects. I could go on and on about how lame and raw every character in Falcon is (except Rhodey in his 30 seconds of screen time, We Love You, Don Cheadle), or I could write an MLA essay on WandaVision as a Unparalleled Americana aesthetic masterpiece with artificial intelligence and humanity themes for good measure. But Loki first drew my attention to the recurrent MCU sickness, so let’s take a look at the issues that come with it.

Most of them can be attributed to the irritating shows obsession with exhibition dialogue. When Miss Minutes cutesy 60s infomercial first plays for Loki in the first episode, we learn a ton of new things about Phase 4’s multiverse exploration, and then we never have Stop learning. The characters rarely take a moment to sit down and simply exist in the steampunk-and-Star-Trek world of TVA, and we fail to appreciate the roadside picnic feel. There is always something new that needs to be explained to Loki, and to us, in excruciating detail. Because of these informative monologues, the mystery does not arise naturally; it’s forced into our throats, then resolved a few minutes later without any real challenge.

It makes each episode feel like a race to its own end, leaving us absolutely no room to breathe until a HARD stop in the final episode. By this time, however, they were used to roaming the grounds at hummingbird speed, and the finale being a long, slow conversation in a literal office bores us to death within minutes.

The exhibition obsession also trips Loki over to himself and stumbles into some cyberpunk space travel clichés, mostly on the planet Lamentis in episode three. The neat color scheme and cataclysmic vibe of the surroundings almost distracts from the predictability of the destruction of the arches, and the scene of the train ride probably provides the only break in the action for us to resume our journey. breath. Despite those small wins, however, the lame green screen made the entire arc on Lamentis feel like a next-gen progressive publicity. Maybe Flo is a variation of Loki?

Sylvie is the writers’ apologies for these mistakes, and I gratefully accepted them when Sophia Di Martino first graced my screen with her presence at the end of the second episode. With Loki finally undergoing character development (thank god), she became everything we loved to hate about him, the backstabbing, trust issues, the glorious goal, and equally glorious hair.

Because I loved her so much at first, it made me sad to realize in episode six that she was starting to piss me off. But I was not surprised. He’s a Loki, after all, and she has his flaws next to all of the things that made him a fan favorite in the Thor franchise diagram, with Venn who could very well be a circle. But Sylvie’s stagnation as a manipulative and suspicious asshole is actually a good thing, because it turns her into foil and directs our attention to the shows that crown Lokis’ success, real growth.

Taken together, Loki and Sylvie are a literal representation of the good and bad ending happening simultaneously. Tom Hiddlestons Loki is a redeemed Loki (long, long last), while Sylvie is a Loki who gets so trapped in the cycle of mistrust that she can’t even learn from another Loki who has already changed.

Before Loki Battle Royale in the Void, a Loki says that Lokis are only good for stabbing themselves in the back. For a very long time this was true of the little rascal Hiddlestons Loki, who saw the world with tunnel vision and deep entitlement, focused on his own selfish ends. Our Loki has now passed the torch to Sylvie, and everyone faces the multiversal consequences of her refusal to change. Everyone, in this case, being characters like Owen Wilsons Mobius, the best character in the series.

Where Sylvies Snark ages fast, Wilson constantly channels the playful deception needed to play against Hiddleston and Di Martino, with each line delivered so casually that you feel like Mobius is your best friend the second he walks into a game. scene. He’s also got the best cockroach instinct and an incredible seismic narcissist. I’m sure Wilson had a blast in the role, playing Lokis’ first real friend. As if you were screaming evrytiem.

Likewise, Gugu Mbatha-Raw looks amazing as Judge Ravonna Renslayer, another surprise villain who shot a white vision at the end of the series and disappeared somehow. She especially shines in her many passionate dialogues with Wilsons Mobius, and you can feel her power and betrayal just as intensely as her friendship. I am excited for his eventual return (s).

Notably, my enthusiasm for one of these characters comes from a key element that Loki brings out of the park: his musical direction. Composer Natalie Holt uses a stylized, rough string section and a deep, unsettling brass ensemble to Lokis new character theme, and the whole number finds its basis in firm and oscillating rhythms to mimic both the sacred passage of time and the various threats hanging over it.

The themes playing in the TVA (and an interlude in Lokis’ theme) take a different approach, with chirping sci-fi synths, an echoing reverb piano, and a pleasant surprise a theremin, all of which engender suspense and a sense of curiosity-killed-the-cat-esque inquisition. The exhibition obsession I decried is bleeding a bit here, but it’s the only manifestation I’m not complaining about. Holt accomplished an apocalyptic feat like no other.

It looks like I’ve painted a pretty ambivalent picture here, and you’re probably wondering, well, did he really like Loki or not? The answer is yes, but with a catch. Loki excels in character work and sound design and his cast reaches all levels. Structurally, however, this isn’t new, and if Disney wants people to continue paying an exorbitant monthly subscription fee for new MCU content, they might eventually have to do better than give us a show about everyone. Least Favorite Avenger.

At least we can be excited for What if? waiting for. It will be something new, unlike Sylvie’s trust issues. Girl, you can be better. We know you can.

All episodes of Loki are now airing on Disney +.