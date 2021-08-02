Here are all the Marvel actors doing vocals





If you thought Avengers: Endgame was the most star-studded affair in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so get ready for the Disney Plus series What if…?, which will be released on August 11. The franchise’s first canonical animation is inspired by the beloved comic book series of the same name, reimagined with Jeffrey wright voicing The Watcher, an all-powerful entity who guides us through the weird and wonderful scenarios that might unfold if a few minor events unfold differently. As seen in the recent trailer, at various times we will see Michael B. Jordan‘s Killmonger saves the life of Tony Stark, who is not voiced by Robert Downey Jr., while Hayley atwellPeggy Carter will receive Super Soldier Serum instead of Steve Rogers, except Chris evans is not there either. The most bittersweet moment will be Chadwick bosemanthe final performance of, what pictures what would have happened if Black Panther‘s T’Challa was rushed into space by guardians of the galaxyis Yondu instead of Peter Quill. Image via Marvel Studios RELATED: First “What If From Marvel …?” Social reactions call this a fun, twisted addition to the MCU Downey Jr., Evans, Scarlett johansson, Brie Larson, Elizabeth olsen and Tom holland are notable absentees, but the cast of What if…? is hardly missing when it comes to star power. In addition to the aforementioned Jordan, Atwell, and Boseman, the full roster has been revealed, and it’s just mind-boggling considering the sheer volume of A-List talent ready to lend their voices to at least one episode. This list includes … deep breathing … Andy Serkis (Ulysses Klaue), Angela Bassett (Ramonda), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Benedict wong (Wong), Benicio, the bull (The collector), Bradley Whitford (John Flynn), Carrie Coon (Proxima Midnight), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Chris Sullivan (Taserface), Clancy Brown (Surtur), Clark gregg (Phil Coulson), Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill), Call Gurira (OK), David dastmalchian (Kurt), Djimon Hounsou (Korath the Pursuer), Dominique cooper (Howard Stark), Don cheadle (War machine), Emily VanCamp (Sharon Carter), Evangeline Lilly (Wasp), Franck Grillo (crossbones), Georges st-pierre (Batroc), Jaimie alexandre (Sif), Jeff Goldblum (Grand Master), Jeremy Renner (Hawk Eye), Jean Kani (T’Chaka), Jon favreau (Happy Hogan), Josh brolin (Thanos), Karen gillan (Nebula), Kat dennings (Darcy Lewis), Kurt russel (Ego), Leslie Bibb (Christine Everheart), Marc Ruffalo (Bruce Banner), Michael douglas (Hank Pym), Michael rooker (Yondu), Natalie Portman (Thor), Neal McDonough (Dum Dum Dugan), Ophelia Lovibond (Carine), Paul bettany (Vision), Paul Rudd (The ant Man), Rachel House (Topaz), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Sean gunn (Kragline), Sebastien stan (Bucky Barnes), Seth Green (Howard the duck), Stanley tucci (Abraham Erskine), Taika Waititi (Korg), Tilda swinton (The Elder), Toby Jones (Arnim Zola), Tom hiddleston (Loki) and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor (Ebony mouth). Which does End of GameThe all-star lineup looks like a bedroom piece in comparison, and we’ll see how they all fit into the bigger picture when What if … from Marvel? premieres on Disney Plus on August 11. KEEP READING: Here’s What’s New for Disney + In August 2021

Exclusive: Taika Waititi’s ‘Flash Gordon’ animated film is now live John Davis and John Fox are producing the sci-fi film, which will be reminiscent of the original comics. Read more

About the Author Scott Campbell

(111 published articles)

Scott was a chef for many years, but he swapped the kitchen for the keyboard and didn’t look back. He doesn’t use social media, so feel free to like him and follow him in person as long as you don’t get too close. Don’t break it, however, because it will definitely break. More from Scott Campbell

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://collider.com/marvel-what-if-voice-cast-explained/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos