Here are all the Marvel actors doing vocals

If you thought Avengers: Endgame was the most star-studded affair in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so get ready for the Disney Plus series What if…?, which will be released on August 11. The franchise’s first canonical animation is inspired by the beloved comic book series of the same name, reimagined with Jeffrey wright voicing The Watcher, an all-powerful entity who guides us through the weird and wonderful scenarios that might unfold if a few minor events unfold differently.
As seen in the recent trailer, at various times we will see Michael B. Jordan‘s Killmonger saves the life of Tony Stark, who is not voiced by Robert Downey Jr., while Hayley atwellPeggy Carter will receive Super Soldier Serum instead of Steve Rogers, except Chris evans is not there either. The most bittersweet moment will be Chadwick bosemanthe final performance of, what pictures what would have happened if Black Panther‘s T’Challa was rushed into space by guardians of the galaxyis Yondu instead of Peter Quill.
Downey Jr., Evans, Scarlett johansson, Brie Larson, Elizabeth olsen and Tom holland are notable absentees, but the cast of What if…? is hardly missing when it comes to star power. In addition to the aforementioned Jordan, Atwell, and Boseman, the full roster has been revealed, and it’s just mind-boggling considering the sheer volume of A-List talent ready to lend their voices to at least one episode.
This list includes … deep breathing … Andy Serkis (Ulysses Klaue), Angela Bassett (Ramonda), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Benedict wong (Wong), Benicio, the bull (The collector), Bradley Whitford (John Flynn), Carrie Coon (Proxima Midnight), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Chris Sullivan (Taserface), Clancy Brown (Surtur), Clark gregg (Phil Coulson), Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill), Call Gurira (OK), David dastmalchian (Kurt), Djimon Hounsou (Korath the Pursuer), Dominique cooper (Howard Stark), Don cheadle (War machine), Emily VanCamp (Sharon Carter), Evangeline Lilly (Wasp), Franck Grillo (crossbones), Georges st-pierre (Batroc), Jaimie alexandre (Sif), Jeff Goldblum (Grand Master), Jeremy Renner (Hawk Eye), Jean Kani (T’Chaka), Jon favreau (Happy Hogan), Josh brolin (Thanos), Karen gillan (Nebula), Kat dennings (Darcy Lewis), Kurt russel (Ego), Leslie Bibb (Christine Everheart), Marc Ruffalo (Bruce Banner), Michael douglas (Hank Pym), Michael rooker (Yondu), Natalie Portman (Thor), Neal McDonough (Dum Dum Dugan), Ophelia Lovibond (Carine), Paul bettany (Vision), Paul Rudd (The ant Man), Rachel House (Topaz), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Sean gunn (Kragline), Sebastien stan (Bucky Barnes), Seth Green (Howard the duck), Stanley tucci (Abraham Erskine), Taika Waititi (Korg), Tilda swinton (The Elder), Toby Jones (Arnim Zola), Tom hiddleston (Loki) and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor (Ebony mouth).
Which does End of GameThe all-star lineup looks like a bedroom piece in comparison, and we’ll see how they all fit into the bigger picture when What if … from Marvel? premieres on Disney Plus on August 11.
KEEP READING: Here’s What’s New for Disney + In August 2021
John Davis and John Fox are producing the sci-fi film, which will be reminiscent of the original comics.
Read more
About the Author