James Gunn explains why he didn’t choose Condiment King for Suicide Squad





It’s now become a common joke that The Suicide Squad should feature the obscure villain of DC Condiment King. James Gunn explains why this is not the case.

James Gunn explains the real reason he didn’t include DC Condiment King’s obscure villain inThe suicide squad. After months and months of waiting,The suicide squad will debut in theaters and on HBO Max next week.guardians of the galaxyDirector Gunn made the jump from Marvel to DC for the eccentric film, which gives him some of the best reviews of his career.The suicide squad Currently posting a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and audience enthusiasm is at its peak. For the film, which is a cross between a 2016 sequelSuicide Squad and a reboot, Gunn put together a wild mix of comic book villains. While some characters will be very familiar to fans, like Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney),The suicide squad is largely made up of eccentrics. For example, the new Task Force X has people like Weasel (Sean Gunn) and Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian) in its ranks, and it’s safe to say that these aren’t characters one would expect in a standard superhero movie. Related: The Suicide Squad Theory: The 7 Characters Who Die In James Gunn’s Sequel Not included inThe suicide squad is the villainous Batman Condiment King, something that has become a bit of a running joke online. Gunn recently sat down with BBC Radio 1 promoteThe suicide squad and explained why he hadn’t brought in Condiment King (via ComicBook.com). Much depends on how he was created, which differs from the equally silly Polka Dot Man. Gunn explained: “Here’s the difference. Polka-Dot Man was a sincere character. Someone was writing Polka-Dot Man and they were like, ‘This is a new Batman villain that we’re creating named Polka-Dot Man. . ‘ He was sincerely created. Condiment King is a joke, they created it as a joke. Like, ‘Oh, here’s a stupid character.’ I don’t care about Condiment King. “ Gunn was confronted with not including Condiment King inThe suicide squad before, including comedian Chris Killian who disguised himself as a character online. While it could be argued that Condiment King would fit the film’s weirdness, Gunn’s explanation for not bringing it in makes sense. It’s hard to find true depth in someone who was explicitly created as a joke, so there’s a good chance the character is only there for comedic relief. And while that’s far from a bad thing, it’s clear Gunn wanted to humanize these weird, morally dubious characters during creation.The suicide squad. If a sequel were to be created, perhaps Gunn could adapt to the famously popular Condiment King. As it stands, the Condiment King might even be fortunate enough not to have been included inThe suicide squad. Gunn has repeatedly pointed out that the film contains a high number of bodies and that no one is safe. Although Condiment King is not in Task Force X, he also lives another day in the DCEU. It’s a small but real victory. More: How Suicide Squad’s RT Score Already Different From Previous DCEU Movies Source: BBC Radio 1 (Going through ComicBook.com) Doctor Strange lives up to his powers in the Multiverse of Madness

