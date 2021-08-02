Reports: Days of Our Lives actor Jay Pickett dead at 60





Pickett died suddenly while filming his latest movie, according to the film’s official Facebook page.

Jay Pickett, an actor known for his roles in soap operas like “Days of Our Lives” and “Port Charles” died Thursday, according to reports. Pickett was in the process of making a film he had written and was scheduled to star in called “Treasure Valley”. One of his film co-stars, Jim Heffel, announced Pickett’s death on Facebook over the weekend. “Yesterday I lost a good friend and the world lost a great person,” Heffel said in the post. “Jay Pickett has decided to go to the skies.” While it is not clear what specifically caused Pickett’s death, Heffel’s post stated that “Jay died sitting on a horse ready to rop an ox in the movie Treasure Valley in Idaho. The Track of a real cowboy. “ Director Travis Mills wrote an article on the official Facebook page of the film echoing Heffel’s sentiments. “Anyone who met him, even for the briefest moment, could feel his warmth, his wonderful spirit. It’s hard to find the words to say more right now,” Mills wrote. “His closest friends said he was very happy doing Treasure Valley and I hope he really was. He did what he loved: acting, riding, making movies. And he did. was beautiful. “ Pickett was 60 years old. Many of you have already heard of the tragedy that happened two days ago. Jay Pickett, our leading man, writer, … posted by Treasure Valley – The Movie on Sunday 1 August 2021 RELATED: Thea Ruth White, Voice of Muriel in ‘Courage the Cowardly Dog’ Dies at 81 RELATED: Inventor & King of TV Pitchmen Ron Popeil Dies at 86 RELATED: Amused Outrage Comic Jackie Mason Dies At 93 RELATED: Biz Markie, Known For Classic Rap Song “Just a Friend,” Dies

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ktvb.com/article/news/nation-world/days-of-our-ilves-jay-pickett-dead-at-60/507-9c4269d5-c830-4890-b89b-3d1120769922 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos