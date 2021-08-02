West Hollywood salon celebrates nurses with free makeovers





“I’m so grateful to the community because nurses rarely take care of themselves,” UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center nurse Dahlia Maldonado told CNN.

The metamorphoses come as hospitals across much of the United States see an influx of Covid-19 patients. Los Angeles has had to revert to the precautions of the start of the pandemic, as the number of cases is on the rise. In many cases, nurses are the first line of defense for sick patients.

In light of their hard work, Marco Pelusi of the Marco Pelusi Hair Studio, said he wanted to use his passion for makeovers to give back to the nursing community.

“They worked so hard, so diligently, so fiercely, and so I thought, ‘Nurses makeovers,’” Pelusi said.

“We wanted them to feel good, so when they look at themselves in the mirror in the morning, they have pretty colors to look at and they are full of energy to get back to the front lines,” Pelusi said. The nurses who received a new look each went through difficult circumstances and went above and beyond, according to Simi Singer, spokesperson for UCLA Health. In addition to Maldonaldo, nurses Amy Goldberg, Maria Morales, Danielle Roques and Iris Mayoral have also been given a makeover. Maldonado admitted the first Covid-19 patient from UCLA Santa Monica last year. Since then, she has treated dozens of Covid-19 patients, Singer said. Maldonado is grateful to the community for the support given to nurses like her and for the appreciation she has shown in the makeover, but she said what she really wanted was for her community to get vaccinated. “We’re going to be there for you, but we want you to stay safe and healthy for your family, friends and community,” she said. “We will make sure you get home with your family as much as possible, we just need your help with that too.”

