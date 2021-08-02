Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 3 Recap

Wow ! If you’ve blinked one too many times, you might have missed some major and minor details in this episode. Stick and Move introduces us to three new characters. We find that Unique and Raq share the same connection. (How that’s not a conflict of interest, I don’t know.) Raq continues to be devious in teaming up with Smurf. She also gives Detective Howard a hot tea regarding Unique and his teams. Detective Howard is diagnosed with leukemia (so early in the season, damn it!) With an ego as big as his, his diagnoses can potentially cause him to act ruthlessly or even more corrupt in future episodes. . Kanan kisses Davina (eye roll), and Raquel and Symphony have lots of passionate and hot sex to the tunes of Jodeci. Phew! (*Stop to breathe*) But wait, there is still more. Let’s get into it!

You can’t have a drug game-centric crime drama without a drug seizure. And what makes a drug grab even more exciting to watch? You guessed it: when drug dealers overtake or outsmart know-it-all cops. The struggling rookie cop falls straight to the ground and gets teased for telling the young man to grab the wall (yes, that’s impossible to do). We also find out why Detective Howard struggled to follow one of Raquels’ men. Besides the fact that he wore hard-soled shoes, remember that he has a severe form of leukemia. Raquels’ local boy takes him through Southside and crosses the invisible finish line without a scratch on his brand new Jordans!

It’s interesting to see the dynamic between Raq and Symphony. Besides being equally sexy and enjoying sex with each other, they don’t have much in common; they come from two different worlds. This is especially noticeable during their post-sex pillow conversation, where Raq makes a comment that Symphony is still in college, showing that she doesn’t really know the difference between an undergraduate and an undergraduate student. a graduate student. As Symphony tries to balance time spent with his drug dealer girlfriend (they haven’t really succeeded official official again) and his homework, Raquel persuades him to do his homework. When Kanan meets Symphony in his boxers at the computer, he immediately walks into Jody from Baby boy fashion. The unexpected introduction between the two males causes a bit of tension between Raquel and Symphony. She rejects any comment Symphony makes about Kanan’s reaction to seeing him. No wonder, however. Now we know that Raq is overprotective towards her son.

After what can be called makeup sex, Raquel and Symphony question their intentions. Satisfied with each other’s responses, Raquel, being the alpha female that she is, gives her a rule to follow: don’t try to save her.

Meanwhile, Kanan has become more and more defiant with his mother (wait until he finds out that she had D-Wiz killed). Not only does he respond, he showed up late for school, scored poorly on his progress report, and went behind his mother to start selling drugs prematurely. Their relationship is constantly changing from a strict single parent and teenage son to a drug queen and novice con artist. Throughout the episode, Kanan doesn’t do a good job of sticking and moving. In fact, he makes two big mistakes: selling the coke at a low price and blowing up the cover of the hideout. Women in the Power the universe has a history of collusion, so it wouldn’t be a stretch to assume that Davina can only be trusted as far as we can see her. Kanan, however, is in love (I mean, he killed his boyfriend). His motive for selling drugs was to earn money so that he could buy groceries in Davina. Of course he gets some help from Marvin and for some reason I know it will come back and bite them both in the ass. Appreciating the kind gesture, the two hug each other. I’m not sure if Davina kissed him because she wants more groceries or because she really loves him. Earlier, when she saw him outside the safe house, she confronted him for the billionth time with the murder of Buck Twenty, in search of the truth, and as expected, he lied. An Oscar-winning performance, if I say so myself. I was glad he didn’t throw D-Wiz under the bus, however. He finds it very difficult to deal with the death of his friend.

While Kanan lies to Davina about Buck Twentys ‘death, Raq lies to Kanan about D-Wizs’ death. Once she notices her son is in mourning, she suggests they visit D-Wiz’s mother. Raq says everything you’re supposed to say when someone dies, and she comforts both her son and D-Wiz’s mother, knowing that she is responsible for the teenager’s death. (We see where Kanan gets his composure from.) It is not clear if Kanan understood his mother’s lies.

Jukebox continues to promote the freshest new clothes. However, each mission becomes more and more dangerous. His relationship with his girlfriend also continues to blossom. Similar to Raq and Symphony, they come from two different worlds. Although his girlfriend is curious about the Jukebox neighborhood, Jukebox makes it clear that Southern Jamaica doesn’t define who she is. I wonder how long Shell will be able to hide his sexuality from his family.

On the other hand, there isn’t much to hide from Raquel. It didn’t take long for him to realize that Unique had made deals with the cops. And although she quickly begins to think about a big plan, she is summoned by her boss, Azuma Deen. Concerned about the police arrest and the potential conflict between her and Unique, he offers several warnings to Raq, and as always when surrounded by powerfully dangerous men, she never folds back.

It would be hard to tell a story about the drug game in the early ’90s without hip-hop. The writers perfectly merge the two worlds!

Marvin is a MESS! He replaced the publicists dog, but gave him a dog 50 to 11 times the size of his LOL miniature poodle! He was also caught sneaking into his daughter’s room! Not cool. And then, he helped put Kanan on the streets by selling for him.

Phew, Raq is vicious! She really sat down in that face of mothers of little boys and lied! What will happen to his relationship with Kanan once he realizes that she has?

Raq eventually got one on Unique. I’m sure he’s going to hit back one way or another.

It’s refreshing to see these new characters in the Power universe enjoy their love interests. (Do you remember Holly, Lakeisha, Shawn, the lawyer and Angela? Yes, they all died eventually.)