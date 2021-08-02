Hungama 2 released and it turned out to be a wet firecracker. In fact, the public completely rejected comedy. But nonetheless, it didn’t affect main star Meezaan Jaffrey. Instead, he signed another movie with Priyadarshan.

After Hungama 2, Meezaan Jaffrey will direct Priyadarshan's upcoming thriller

An informed source Bollywood Hungama, “Meezaan was hired as one of the protagonists of Priyan’s upcoming film which is a tense thriller. Hungama 2, it will not have comedy but an underlying suspense. There have been recent reports that he was debuting the movie in August and this is the project we were talking about. Meezaan had signed the film, as he was finishing Hungama 2. “

Besides Meezaan, the film will also star another male star. “The full cast is not yet locked. It’s a crime thriller and murder mystery. And many would think it’s the same movie that Akshay Kumar makes with Priyadarshan but that’s not true. His movie starring Akki will be released after he finishes this movie and it’s a quick movie anyway. “

