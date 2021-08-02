Paul Rudd photo sparks speculation Dan Levy joins cast





A photo of Paul Rudd and Dan Levy hanging out in London has sparked speculation on theSchitt Creek the star joined the cast ofAnt-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Marvel Studios has been working on a third entry in theThe ant Man franchise for a few years with director Peyton Reed. He recently confirmed that production is now underway in London, long beforeAnt-Man 3the early 2023 release date. When Marvel Studios officially confirmed the details ofAnt-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania at the end of 2020, the revelation of the title came with some expected and surprising actors. Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly both return to star in the sequel, with Rudd playing Scott Lang aka Ant-Man and Lilly as Hope van Dyne aka Wasp. Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfieffer are also confirmed to return as Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne, respectively. This is also where Marvel revealed that Cassie Lang had been recast, with Kathryn Newton set to reprise the role. Meanwhile, Jonathan Majors is expected to appear as Kang the Conqueror after his surprise appearance inLoki‘s final as the One Who Remains. Related: Every Kang Variant That Can Appear In The MCU (& When) WithAnt-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania During the filming, fans are hoping that more updates on the film will result. Now, a potential casting piece may have been unexpectedly revealed. Founder of Darjeeling Express Asma Khan shared a photo on Twitter of Paul Rudd and Dan Levy eating there, Rudd having apparently visited the restaurant in the past. Levy currently has no known plans to film in London, which has led Marvel fans to speculate that the creator ofSchitt Creek could have secretly joined the cast ofAnt-Man 3. The possibility of Dan Levy appearing inAnt-Man 3 is currently only speculation based on this photo. However, similar assumptions have been correct in the past. A photo of Benedict Wong and Simu Liu together in Australia duringShang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings‘The production raised similar hopes, which have since been confirmed. Russell Crowe’s involvement inThor: Love and Thunder was also discovered after being spotted hanging out with director Taika Waititi and star Chris Hemsworth. However, these speculations do not have a perfect history. A photo of Dan Stevens with members ofEternals“The casting has led to similar conclusions, but this has yet to be proven. Although it is not confirmed that Dan Levy is inAnt-Man 3, he would apparently be a perfect fit and a great addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s also unclear who he might play if he appears. Levy could turn out to be a fun supporting villain in the movie or mark the last comedian to have a small appearance in the movie.The ant Manfranchise. Given Levy’s past accomplishments and talents, I hope any appearance inAnt-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in a substantial role that could continue in the MCU. MORE: Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania’s Ugly Bunny Tease Explained Source: Asma Khan New The Suicide Squad poster teases the movie’s high death toll

