Tired of her 40s flabby locks, LIZ JONES channeled Hollywood character queen

Would you wear a wig? This is not something I would have ever dreamed of, considering that I have always had thick, strong hair, like something found on the end of a horse.

But then two things happened. I thought my long dark hair was very Meghan Markle when, at a bus stop the other day, a teenager asked me if I was Michael Jackson. Then, after tinting my roots, the stylist asked me if I had heard of a new treatment whereby my scalp would be tattooed, which would make my head look more “full”.

Like many post-menopausal women, my hair is thinning a problem that also faces many recovering Covid patients and, of course, women who have had chemotherapy or suffer from alopecia. And so, I thought maybe it was time for a change. Could a wig be the answer?

Who knew that blonde hair would instantly make me feel girly and silly and that I would need a bikini?

Who knew that blonde hair would instantly make me feel girly and silly and that I would need a bikini? How do blonde women stand it?

I refuse to leave the house once I hit the second week after making my roots, due to the silvery regrowth glow that begins to glow threateningly in the sun. A wig can be liberating! After all, they’re all the rage: Nicole Kidman wears a new wig with every new role, and nearly every woman on Love Island proudly wears a hairpiece.

What surprised me the most is that there is no subterfuge in wearing a wig, no shame. The girls openly wave their hairpieces. They share them. It turns out that “improving your hair” is as normal for these women as flossing.

They see wigs as another way to constantly change styles, just as they embraced fast fashion. Social media, after all, demands that your look evolve, and celebrities from Kim Kardashian to Lady Gaga regularly use them to update their image.

I decide to channel Nicole Kidman and try on a series of wigs similar to the ones she’s worn in various roles. The reason she started wearing them is simple: She was born with corkscrew hair, “beach curls” as she calls them, which she hated as a young woman so much that she hated them. smoothed out, inevitably causing a buildup of heat damage.

To get her voluminous look, I actually wear two wigs: one full and one three-quarter length pinned to the crown.

My favorite look because it's closest to my own style: dragged through a hedge upside down. To achieve her voluminous look, I actually wear two wigs: one full and one three-quarter length pinned to the crown. My head is now huge and I am hot and itchy, but the color is softer against my skin than my usual black.

“I shouldn’t have overused my hair,” she told a magazine. ‘What was I thinking? Would I wish I hadn’t messed up my hair straightening it all the time? Sure.’

She is now regaining her natural style and therefore refuses to have her real hair dyed, ironed, cut, permed and generally molested for each new role. Even her natural-looking curls in Sky TV’s recent thriller The Undoing weren’t his.

Today I’m trying on wigs (rented from a costume designer) similar to the ones she put on for Big Little Lies (sleek, with big bangs to hide feelings of guilt), The Undoing (masses of Pre-Raphaelites, feminine red curls, to emphasize innocence), Bombshell (a blonde bob, to signify that she’s serious) and her upcoming TV series Roar (a very short crop; I don’t know why, because I haven’t read the Cecelia Ahern news that the series is based on).

First of all, my hair is pinned up and curled, and a nylon cap sits nicely on top. Then each wig is first pulled to the forehead and pinned (ouch!). Hairstylist and wig expert Amanda Clarke tells me that with practice, putting on a wig takes seconds.

The girls in the studio at my photoshoot think bangs are really right for me, but I think I look like Anita Harris circa 1968

The girls in the studio during my photoshoot think bangs really suit me, but I think I look like Anita Harris around 1968. This hairstyle is very controlled, like the character of Kidman in Big Little Lies. You'll need to heat the wig every day to get the right "bang," but it's a great way to know if bangs are right for you and are ideal for the rough weeks between Botox treatments.

What are the rules for avoiding looking like Bernie Ecclestone? I’m talking to Gary Price, the director of wigs at the Daniel Galvin salon in Selfridges. A trained advisor, he specializes in medical hair loss, and adapts and styles both ready-to-wear and made-to-measure wigs. He is seeing an increase in young women who simply want to ring the bell for change, to whom he is issuing a few words of warning.

“Most of the cheaper fashion wigs, called woven wigs, are machine made – they have a thick fabric base and just too much hair. My wigs are hand knotted on a lightweight sheer base which means your own skin tone shows through. They all have very fine lace fronts that don’t require any glue, to create the most realistic hairline.

A custom, fully hand-knotted human hair wig costs $ 1,500, but the costs add up quickly if you get your hair dyed every fortnight at a salon.

Human hair mainly from India, but also from Europe is scarce. One of the largest suppliers of wigs is Trendco, which makes a variety of synthetic fibers, charging 200-300 for a shorter style.

I look like Shakin ‘Stevens. All I need is a fancy sweater

I look like Shakin 'Stevens. All I need is a fancy sweater. Photographer says this wig showcases my bone structure, and I have to admit my face looks more lifted, less pulled by the weight of my hair. But I sorely miss having a curtain to hide behind.

I have my eye on her Gem Parting Enhancer (278.50), which covers around your middle parting, the place where we all first notice gray hair or lightening. It’s like a big hairy plaster.

Gary Price says our identity is tied to our hair. Her clients who undergo chemotherapy find hair loss to be the most distressing side effect. Long, thick hair signifies youth, good looks, health. Mousey brown says you’re serious, cerebral.

I like young women to kiss fake hair. There is honesty in that, playfulness. I’m seriously considering getting myself some Claudia Winkleman bangs, while going for a softer color.

My long black hair, which I’ve been wearing since I was ten, could finally hit the living room floor. . .

danielgalvin.com / trendco.co.uk