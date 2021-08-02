Singer faces jail for using entertainment to get others to vote





Hong Kong: Hong Kong’s anti-corruption watchdog indicted singer and prominent pro-democracy activist Anthony Wong with corrupt conduct during a 2018 campaign rally, the latest legal action against dissent brought by authorities in the city under Chinese rule. The Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) said in a statement on Monday that Wong had offered entertainment to get others to vote for pro-democracy activist Au Nok-hin in a 2018 legislative council by-election. . Hong Kong singer Anthony Wong Yiu-ming, who was arrested on corruption charges for using entertainment to encourage voters. Credit:PA At the rally, Wong performed two songs on stage. At the end of the performance, he called on the rally participants to vote for Au in the elections, the ICAC wrote, adding that he had violated the Corrupt Elections and Illegal Conduct Ordinance. If found guilty, he could be jailed for up to seven years and fined HK $ 500,000 ($ 87,000), according to the order.

Wong, 59, who first rose to prominence with pop duo Tat Ming Pair in the 1980s, could not immediately be reached for comment. Loading Au, who won the election, was also indicted. Both are due in court on Thursday to plead. Au was not available for comment. He was sentenced to 10 months in prison in April for organizing an unauthorized rally. Au was also arrested along with 46 other prominent Democrats this year for alleged conspiracy to commit subversion under a sweeping national security law introduced in June last year to outlaw secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign collusion.

