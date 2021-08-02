Billie Eilish: Album review happier than ever

In March 2020, Billie Eilish began incorporating a short film titled Not My Responsibility into her concerts. The dark four-minute clip shows Eilish slowly stripping off her clothes and immersing herself in a puddle of black mud, the soundtrack of a spoken monologue about the bodily shame she has faced as the most visible teenager in the planet. Since releasing her quirky, gothic and Grammy-winning debut When we all fall asleep, where do we go? a year earlier, Eilish had become the media’s favorite new specimen to dissect. Specifically, her body, which Eilish often hid under loud, oversized outfits. Some members of the peanut gallery applauded what they saw as a feminist refusal to be sexualized, a tale of body positivity that often brushed against ashamed women who choose to dress differently. All Eilish could do was do his best not to let him get to her. So while I feel your stares, your disapproval or your sigh of relief, she whispers on Not my responsibility, If I lived by them I could never move.

The clip was an Imperial mic drop. Sadly, Not My Responsibility only played three concerts before the coronavirus outbreak canceled her tour and sent Eilish home in Los Angeles. Eilish and Finneasher’s brother, producer and co-writer had no plans to make a record during his forties. But their mother encouraged establishing a relaxed writing routine at Finneas ‘home studio, a nice upgrade to their previous workspace, Finneas’ childhood bedroom and the songs that make up Eilish’s second album, Happier than ever, naturally began to take shape.

The tears that wet Eilish’s cheeks on the cover art suggest that the album’s title is more of a dream than a reality. On Happier than ever, the newly bleached 19-year-old blonde sifts through the rubble of a landmine-strewn, earth-shattering climb that her teenage idol, Justin Bieber, once had collapsed crying in concern for her. From the jump there is a palpable feeling of longing for simpler times. Things I once loved keep me at work now, she hums wearily over the opening of Getting Older.

The reality of a pop star is so inherently surreal that it often borders on fantasy, but Eilish’s music never carried tiny, rose-tinted sunglasses: Her debut in a candid exploration of mental health, addiction and self-harm had concerned parents wringing their hands as their children rejoiced that a pop star was weird and depressed like them. Happier than ever is full of confessions, simply sung, with very few between the lines. What Eilish now knows are stalkers roaming her neighborhood, lovers who have to sign nondisclosure agreements, and strangers looking into paparazzi snaps of her body. She doesn’t claim these issues are related, but she does know that they are just more extreme versions of concerns that plague young and old: anxiety about how people perceive you, the desire to leave your current life behind, the fear that nothing will ever return to normal.

Instead of chasing the nightmarish pop of its predecessor, Happier than ever withdraws into a softer sound where flashes of strangeness are subtle but inventive. There’s a lot less trap and a lot more jazz (in an interview, torch singers named by Eilish like Julie London, Frank Sinatra and Peggy Lee). On the most muted moments, Eilish’s soprano, so often overshadowed by low-end distortion, lets herself breathe. My Future basks in a silky softness before injecting an optimistic spring into its approach. The piano ballad Halleys Comet compares Eilish’s caution about falling in love to the cosmic phenomenon, which notably occurs twice in a lifetime. Much to Finneas’s credit, the atmosphere of these tracks is quietly expansive and full of carefully placed flourishes.

A part of Happier than evers quieter drag tracks Everybody Diess dreary apprehension of existentialism hardly leaves an impression. That said, as the pace changes on My Future shows, Happier than everThe best songs are the ones where Eilish and Finneas allow one small idea to turn into two or three bigger ones. The Goldwing Loss of Innocence Hymn begins with Eilish performing part of composer Gustav Holst’s orchestral translation of Rig Veda, a Hindu canonical text, and ends as a thumper glitch. A more obvious success will inevitably be oxytocin, which places Eilish’s famous gasping whispers deep within the walls of a dark, steamy club. The track begins sensually, the whole body rolls, before spinning in a hurry and launching through a window in a blitz of abrasive synths la Crystal castles or the early Grimes. The title track, another highlight, goes from a delicate, detached review of an ex to a rash of hellfire. I don’t relate to you, no / Because I would never call myself those crap Eilish roars, multitrack on a barrage of blown guitars, so you know she really means it. The beards are getting sharper, the guy ignored his mother! Until she finally screams, Fuck, leave me alone.

In the middle of the album, Not My Responsibility reappears as an interlude of lyrics. The statement packs less punch without visual accompaniment, but sets the tone for the second half of the records, which deals directly with sex, control, and voyeurism. OverHeatedIronically, one of the less cooked songs on the album takes the woozy vibe of Not My Responsibilitys and builds it into a thick beat that appeals to paparazzi and social media commentators who objectify it: thought- you really that was the right thing to do? / is this news, news to whom? / that i really look like the rest of you. Your Power is more disturbing, blurring the lines between Eilish’s own experiences with older men who exploit younger women and those of others. She was sleeping in your clothes / But now she has to go to class, she whispers over an acoustic guitar. Does it keep you in control / For you to keep her in a cage? While Eilish’s debut album was full of overtly creepy thoughts, stapled tongues, monsters under beds, teenage suicides, the reality presented on Your Power is profoundly more haunting.

The emotional manipulation at the heart of Your Power makes Eilish’s choices a few songs later even more rewarding. On the acoustic guitar up close, Male Fantasy, Eilish watches porn to try and distract herself from a breakup to be faced with a distorted portrayal of female pleasure. Disappointed but not defeated, she lets her mind wander until she reaches the wise conclusion: very little in this world is as cut and dry as it sounds, even her feelings of heartache. Perhaps because much of the album is hampered by forces beyond his control, the best points on Happier than ever are those like this, where Eilish asserts his free will and self-esteem. I didn’t change my number, I only changed who I believe in, she impertinently prepares at the start of the album, a line that should trigger a round of applause. Knowing that I’m supposed to be with someone, she sings more thoughtfully on My Future. But am I not someone?

Remember, for a moment, the 2020 Grammy Awards. Just before the album of the year award was announced, a pissed off Eilish who had already won an armful of statues that night said the words, S ‘ please don’t be me. It was so, so fast; she wouldn’t mind a moment out of the spotlight. Happier than ever descends from the golden world of stardom to offer a candid report of the coming-of-age trenches, where the past is embarrassing, the future is excruciatingly distant, and the present is simply exhausting. Eilish doesn’t claim to have understood everything.

