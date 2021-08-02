Ashley Judd walks again after horrific fall | Entertainment





Ashley Judd has started walking again after her terrible fall in February. The 53-year-old actress broke her leg tripping over a tree while in the Democratic Republic of the Congo earlier this year, and on Sunday (08/01/21) she made an update on Instagram where she revealed that she was back on it. feet. And not only did she manage to start walking again, but she decided to take a hike to test how her leg would fare on uneven surfaces. She wrote alongside a series of photos and videos documenting her progress: “Dear friends, it is with reverence and silent awe that I bring you this update. Today, five months and three weeks after the accident in the Congolese rainforest, I walked again, and in what fashion, I hiked in the #SwissNationalPark As I walked in I felt comfortable, my natural garment of myself, at home in my mind. My leg and my foot worked wonderfully. I climbed the hill on uneven surfaces for an hour with confidence and descended carefully and easily. I rested in a meadow on the fruitful land of God for hours. The next day I walked on a high alp in #Ticino again, working hard and feeling how much stamina I had to rebuild. This is the way to go. But I am up to the daily tasks, since I even transport firewood to our mountain hut! (sic) Ashley then thanked the medical team who fixed her injuries and said she was amazed to be able to move her foot much sooner than any of her doctors expected. She added: The video of my moving foot is unheard of. We expected my foot – if ever – to * start * moving in a year. In four months to the day, she left blew us all away. Now after I cried trying to spell ABC with a paralyzed foot. Well you see! (sic) The Double Jeopardy star has admitted her leg will never be the same after her fall, but she’s excited for the fabulous life she has ahead of her. She wrote: My leg will never be the same again. She’s a new leg. And I love her. We are friends. We have come a long way and we have a fabulous life ahead of us. Many of you have prayed for me and sent me notes. Thank you. I felt you. I was mostly run by family and my partner. May peace be with you. (sic)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailylocal.com/arts_and_entertainment/entertainment/ashley-judd-is-walking-again-after-horrific-fall/article_6698b873-8996-5443-9ef1-f531de583044.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos