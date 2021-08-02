Someone stole Kyle Kuzma’s SUV and was involved in a high-speed Hollywood chase on Sunday.



Kyle Kuzma’s SUV was stolen early Sunday morning and taken in a high-speed chase around Hollywood, TMZ sources have reported. At the end of the chase, the driver crashed into a police car and sent a police officer to the hospital to treat minor injuries.

The driver of the Chevy Tahoe crashed into a door at Belmont High School at around 1:30 a.m. The suspect was subsequently taken into police custody and charged with several charges. They were also taken to hospital for treatment for an apparent injury to the leg.

TMZ reports that it is still unclear where the SUV was stolen from, whether it was Kuzma’s house or elsewhere.



Sam Greenwood / Getty Images

News of Kuzma’s bad luck comes days after the former Laker was traded to the Wizards in exchange for Russell Westbrook.

Kuzma recently reflected on her time in Los Angeles with a Instagram post, Friday, thanking the city for hosting him.

“Lakeshow, we took a trip. I was 21 and just a young puppy coming here and you openly opened your arms and accepted me into the LA community!” he wrote in the post.

He concluded: “I wouldn’t change a thing in my course, everything has been a lesson for me! I learned the game of basketball from some of the best players to ever practice on earth while being in LA and now he it’s time for me to get out there and really spread my wings and be who i say i am.LUV LA Im a laker for life.

[Via]