AND THE BEAT GOES ON will be performed at Hollywood Fringe





As a nurse with years of experience, artist Charley Karlotta has witnessed many inexplicable events in her career, especially when it comes to patients who achieve the impossible and recover, survive. and come out better than before. As someone who has always wanted to do a solo show, it not only made him think about his life and struggles and everything, but also a new take on the genre. As such, And the beat goes on will now be part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival in August at the Broadwater Stage Black Box Theater. In And the Beat Goes On, parodies accompanied by a group of three musicians tell the story of a mature nurse and her struggles with her profession and her life. She hears songs in her head and uses music as a coping mechanism. In the 80s, she walked on fire with Tony Robbins. Many self-help books later, she reached the spiritual equivalent of “the bottom of the hole”. See how she must have lost her mind to find peace. “As a nurse, I have always been fascinated by the body-mind connection,” Karlotta said. “The power of his thoughts, the power of prayer and how they can transform his life. I tried to understand how and why my life was like this. I was also sick a few years ago and I I feel like I have recovered from my efforts to “get things in hand.” So it inspired me to write about this experience. “ And the Beat Goes On premiered as part of SoloFest 2020 to receive rave reviews, not only for Karlotta’s storytelling abilities, but also for his raw honesty in self-examination, mixing comedy with tender moments and the unique approach of telling stories with an orchestra of three musicians. A native of Wisconsin who moved here to give his two children the opportunity to act, Karlotta has finally taken the time to pursue his passion for performing. With her experience and the advice of a seasoned solo director Jessica Lynn johnson, it was the perfect time not only to turn that passion into a performance, but also to explore some of the themes that have continued to emerge in his life and work. Karlotta is already working on a follow-up show that is more about nursing and patient advocacy, but for now, she’s excited to bring And the Beat Goes On to the Hollywood Fringe audience. “I hope the audience will feel that they enjoyed the hour, that they laughed and had fun and were also moved by my story,” she said. “I also hope they get a little insight into nursing and the mind-body connection, the association of thoughts and well-being.” Tickets and information: https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7184

