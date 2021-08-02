Tom Daley knitted dog sweater in viral Olympics snap | Entertainment





Tom Daley was making a doggie sweater in the viral photo of him knitting in the Olympics stands. After the 27-year-old diver won his first-ever Olympic gold in the men’s 10m synchronized platform at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last week, he pulled out his needles and wool to make a “comfy” on the subject of sport to protect its award. And in the women’s 3m springboard final this weekend, Tom was knitting a sweater for internet famous dog Izzy The Frenchie. Responding to the viral snap with a photo of what he was doing, he wrote on his Instagram Story on his Made With Love By Tom Daley page: “For anyone asking what I’m doing here … I’m making a dog sweater for @ izzythe.frenchie. “ He then shared the finished piece with his supporters. In a previous video shared on the Instagram account – which is dedicated to his knitting and crochet projects – Tom said of the medal protector he made: “I don’t normally post things that aren’t necessarily related to knitting on my Made with Love page but Matty won the Olympics and I thought I was going to come over and say the one thing that kept me sane in this whole process is my love for the knitting and crochet and all sewing stuff so i wanted to say thanks for my subscribers here to follow. “But not only that, this morning I made a little comfort for my medal to keep it from getting scratched, so here it is.” Tom showed off the double-sided design and showed how the medal and its ribbon slipped into the cozy. He continued, “There is a Union Jack on one side and a Japanese flag on the other and it all fits neatly so that I have a small pouch and can carry my medal without it getting scratched. . “ The sportsman – who has three-year-old son Robbie with husband Dustin Lance Black – admitted ahead of the Games that he would be busy in his free time at the event with his crafty hobby. He said: “I have a lot of things to occupy myself like my obsession with knitting and crochet. “I plan to bring a whole extra suitcase of yarn because I won’t be allowed to leave the village to go to the shops. I want to make sure I’m well supplied.”

