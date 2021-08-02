Entertainment
The Daily Pulse Monday – Florida Trend
Florida COVID-19 cases reach highest for one day
Florida’s new daily COVID count hit a one-day high on Saturday with its highest case load during the entire pandemic. The state reported 21,683 new cases, a significant jump from the previous one-day record of 19,334, set during the post-vacation outbreak in early January. The daily death toll, already on an upward trajectory in July, stood at 108 in Saturday’s report, the highest number since the Florida Department of Health reported 148 deaths on July 22. South Floriida Sun-Sentinel, the Tampa Bay Times, and the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.
There is hope for unemployed people looking to claw back federal benefits
Favorable court rulings in three states could be a sign of hope for unemployed Floridians seeking to restore federal benefits interrupted by the administration of Governor Ron DeSantis. In a lawsuit filed last week, 10 unemployed Broward County workers alleged that DeSantis and Dane Eagle, director of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunities, had cut off the flow of benefits from Washington “for purely partisan and political purposes.” In separate cases in Arkansas, Indiana and Maryland, state court judges have already ordered their unemployment insurance agencies to resume participation in the federal program. Other lawsuits demanding reinstatements are pending in Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. [Source: Orlando Sentinel]
Florida has disbursed 2% of rent assistance as moratorium on evictions ends
The state of Florida has received more than $ 870 million from the federal government to make homeowners free and keep tenants in their homes during the pandemic, and expects to receive a total of more than $ 1.56 billion as that more money is distributed. He’s given away about 2% of what he’s got so far. For the first time in about 15 months, starting Sunday at 12:01 am, there will be no impediments to the advancement of evictions in Florida. [Source: Tampa Bay Times]
Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday Returns in Florida
The back-to-school sales tax holiday in Florida returned this weekend, with residents receiving tax relief for purchases of school supplies, clothing and computers. The sales tax holiday on school-related items lasts until August 9. Florida sales tax is 6%, but it may be higher based on added county taxes. Florida buyers are expected to save $ 69.4 million during the sales tax holiday, up from $ 41.8 million last year, $ 41.7 million in 2019 and $ 32.7 million in 2018 , according to a legislative analysis. [Source: AP]
Publix orders all employees to wear masks again from Monday
Publix Super Markets will require employees to wear face covers regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status starting Monday. The Lakeland-based grocery chain announced the policy on Friday afternoon. Publix had previously allowed vaccinated employees to go to stores without a mask. The announcement follows a change in guidelines this week from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending that people in areas at high or high transmission risk wear face coverings in public and indoor spaces. , even if they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. [Source: Tampa Bay Times]
ALSO AROUND FLORIDA:
›For Orlando’s entertainment industry, $ 57 million in aid
If you hear cheers coming from theaters, concert halls, and cinemas, they’re not necessarily for shows: the joy is above the financial aid now pouring into Florida’s battered entertainment industry. central – nearly $ 57 million. The Federal Government’s Small Business Administration has begun announcing recipients of its Shuttered Venue Operators grants, including $ 10 million for the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando and $ 7.6 million for the nearby Amway Center. .
›The cruise industry is restarting at Port Canaveral with the“ important ”navigation of Mardi Gras
As the Carnival Cruise Line Mardi Gras left Port Canaveral Cruise Terminal 3 on Saturday night for a seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise, it marked the official return of an industry that had been sidelined. for 16 and a half months locally by the coronavirus pandemic. “This is an important step,” said Port Canaveral general manager John Murray. “We have a brand new ship and a brand new terminal. It’s exciting for us and exciting for Carnival Cruise Line.”
›Disney demands that all non-union U.S. employees get vaccinated against COVID-19
The Walt Disney Co., the largest employer in central Florida, is requiring all of its hourly and non-union employees across the United States to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Staff working on-site will have 60 days from Friday to get vaccinated, and those working from home will need to provide an immunization check before returning to work, with a few exceptions, a statement said on Friday. signed published by the company. New recruits will need to be fully vaccinated before starting.
›Raymond James sees $ 1 trillion in client assets – again
Raymond James Financial in St. Petersburg posted strong quarterly profit growth this week and an expansion plan in England. The financial services company “achieved record results for the first nine months of the fiscal year,” Chairman and CEO Paul Reilly said in a statement on Wednesday. This includes increasing the total amount of money he oversees – known as assets under administration – to $ 1.17 trillion. Assets overseen by his group of private clients, which account for two-thirds of Raymond James’ revenue, amount to $ 1.1 trillion.
Go to page 2 for more stories …
In case you missed it:
Sources
2/ https://www.floridatrend.com/article/31903/mondays-daily-pulse
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]