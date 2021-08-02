The Daily Pulse Monday – Florida Trend

Florida COVID-19 cases reach highest for one day

Florida’s new daily COVID count hit a one-day high on Saturday with its highest case load during the entire pandemic. The state reported 21,683 new cases, a significant jump from the previous one-day record of 19,334, set during the post-vacation outbreak in early January. The daily death toll, already on an upward trajectory in July, stood at 108 in Saturday’s report, the highest number since the Florida Department of Health reported 148 deaths on July 22. South Floriida Sun-Sentinel, the Tampa Bay Times, and the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

There is hope for unemployed people looking to claw back federal benefits

Favorable court rulings in three states could be a sign of hope for unemployed Floridians seeking to restore federal benefits interrupted by the administration of Governor Ron DeSantis. In a lawsuit filed last week, 10 unemployed Broward County workers alleged that DeSantis and Dane Eagle, director of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunities, had cut off the flow of benefits from Washington “for purely partisan and political purposes.” In separate cases in Arkansas, Indiana and Maryland, state court judges have already ordered their unemployment insurance agencies to resume participation in the federal program. Other lawsuits demanding reinstatements are pending in Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. [Source: Orlando Sentinel]

Florida has disbursed 2% of rent assistance as moratorium on evictions ends

The state of Florida has received more than $ 870 million from the federal government to make homeowners free and keep tenants in their homes during the pandemic, and expects to receive a total of more than $ 1.56 billion as that more money is distributed. He’s given away about 2% of what he’s got so far. For the first time in about 15 months, starting Sunday at 12:01 am, there will be no impediments to the advancement of evictions in Florida. [Source: Tampa Bay Times]

Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday Returns in Florida

The back-to-school sales tax holiday in Florida returned this weekend, with residents receiving tax relief for purchases of school supplies, clothing and computers. The sales tax holiday on school-related items lasts until August 9. Florida sales tax is 6%, but it may be higher based on added county taxes. Florida buyers are expected to save $ 69.4 million during the sales tax holiday, up from $ 41.8 million last year, $ 41.7 million in 2019 and $ 32.7 million in 2018 , according to a legislative analysis. [Source: AP]

Publix orders all employees to wear masks again from Monday

Publix Super Markets will require employees to wear face covers regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status starting Monday. The Lakeland-based grocery chain announced the policy on Friday afternoon. Publix had previously allowed vaccinated employees to go to stores without a mask. The announcement follows a change in guidelines this week from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending that people in areas at high or high transmission risk wear face coverings in public and indoor spaces. , even if they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. [Source: Tampa Bay Times]

ALSO AROUND FLORIDA:

›For Orlando’s entertainment industry, $ 57 million in aid

If you hear cheers coming from theaters, concert halls, and cinemas, they’re not necessarily for shows: the joy is above the financial aid now pouring into Florida’s battered entertainment industry. central – nearly $ 57 million. The Federal Government’s Small Business Administration has begun announcing recipients of its Shuttered Venue Operators grants, including $ 10 million for the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando and $ 7.6 million for the nearby Amway Center. .

›The cruise industry is restarting at Port Canaveral with the“ important ”navigation of Mardi Gras

As the Carnival Cruise Line Mardi Gras left Port Canaveral Cruise Terminal 3 on Saturday night for a seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise, it marked the official return of an industry that had been sidelined. for 16 and a half months locally by the coronavirus pandemic. “This is an important step,” said Port Canaveral general manager John Murray. “We have a brand new ship and a brand new terminal. It’s exciting for us and exciting for Carnival Cruise Line.”

›Disney demands that all non-union U.S. employees get vaccinated against COVID-19

The Walt Disney Co., the largest employer in central Florida, is requiring all of its hourly and non-union employees across the United States to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Staff working on-site will have 60 days from Friday to get vaccinated, and those working from home will need to provide an immunization check before returning to work, with a few exceptions, a statement said on Friday. signed published by the company. New recruits will need to be fully vaccinated before starting.

›Raymond James sees $ 1 trillion in client assets – again

Raymond James Financial in St. Petersburg posted strong quarterly profit growth this week and an expansion plan in England. The financial services company “achieved record results for the first nine months of the fiscal year,” Chairman and CEO Paul Reilly said in a statement on Wednesday. This includes increasing the total amount of money he oversees – known as assets under administration – to $ 1.17 trillion. Assets overseen by his group of private clients, which account for two-thirds of Raymond James’ revenue, amount to $ 1.1 trillion.

In case you missed it: