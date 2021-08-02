



MTV Celebrates 40th Anniversary With New Moon Person Design MTV celebrates its 40th anniversary with a relaunch of its iconic image of an astronaut on the moon, with an MTV flag planted nearby. On Sunday, the media network unveiled a full-scale lunar person in a ceremony at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The new design was inspired by a Moon Person image created this year by Kehinde Wiley, who painted the portrait of former President Barack Obama for the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery. In an interview with The Associated Press this week, MTV Entertainment CEO Chris McCarthy said the image of space travel fits the minds of its young audience well. This is our third generation reinventing itself for. Gen Z is by far one of the most interesting, incredibly creative and optimistic generations, he said. And so we thought, let’s go back to the origins and do it with NASA, but let’s really do it about the next frontier, which represents Gen Z and really represents a beautiful lunar person that Kehinde built and where was going to be heading. then. NASA footage of the historic Apollo 11 landing in 1969, with the MTV flag added to the mix, was the first footage to appear on MTV on August 1, 1981, and the first video was the Buggles Video Killed the Radio Star. MTV has dramatically expanded the power of visual imagery in the music industry and has since greatly expanded its reach, broadcasting worldwide and adding influential channels and shows like VH1, Comedy Central and the premier reality show The Real. World. After fans, critics, music industry leaders and artists such as David Bowie criticized the channel for showing videos of virtually only white performers in its early years, MTV started playing more. by Michael Jackson and other black artists who have proven to be very popular. The hip-hop program Yo! MTV Raps, which debuted in the United States in 1988, has been hailed for highlighting a subculture that ultimately became mass culture. I would be lying if I didn’t say we made mistakes along the way. One of the biggest mistakes of the early years was not playing enough diverse music, McCarthy said. So we certainly had some problems on the road and made some mistakes. But the good thing I’ve always learned at MTV is that we have no problem taking our mistakes, correcting them quickly, and trying to do the right thing and always follow where the audience is going. MTV is now very active on social media, with more than 700 million subscribers to MTV Entertainment. We started a video channel about what was the new medium of the day in 1981, which hard to believe was cable, McCarthy said. I think the fun and interesting thing about MTV … is having to constantly blow yourself up and forget everything you knew so that we can recreate a whole new entity for each generation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.adn.com/nation-world/2021/08/01/mtv-marks-40th-anniversary-with-a-new-moon-person-design/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos