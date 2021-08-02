5 Hollywood actors who made it to Bollywood





Hollywood and Bollywood, the two most powerful and profitable film industries in the world, have crossed paths countless times. Whether it’s recreating movies, crafting stories for movies, or even performers across professions. It’s all about collaboration at the end of the day. Bollywood actors are frequently seen in Hollywood. From Priyanka Chopra, Irrfan Khan, Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor in Pankaj Tripathi and Randeep Hooda in Extraction. But now we have compiled a list of 5 Hollywood stars who made the leap to Bollywood. 5. Clive Standen at Namastey London Clive Standen has starred in movies and TV shows such as Vikings, Taken, Everest, Vault, Doctor Who, and Robin Hood, to name a few. Standen appeared alongside Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar in the 2007 Bollywood film Namastey London. Clive Owen played Charlie Brown, Katrina Kaif’s lover. Which she left at the altar after realizing that she was in love with Akshay Kumar. 4.Ben Kingsley in Teen Patti Ben Kingsley is another talented actor who has wowed audiences in films such as Gandhi, Schindler’s List, Shutter Island, Iron Man 3, A Common Man and Hugo, to name a few. Ben Kingsley made his Bollywood debut in 2010 with Teen Patti, starring Amitabh Bachchan, R Madhavan and Shraddha Kapoor. He plays a British mathematician who invites Amitabh Bachchan to a London casino for big players. 3.Christopher B. Duncan In My Name Is Khan Christopher B. Duncan, who has appeared in films and television programs such as The First Family, American Soul, The Jamie Foxx Show, and Johnson Family Vacation. He played a minor but important role in Bollywood’s My Name Is Khan Shah Rukh Khan. He played President-elect Barack Obama, who met Shah Rukh Khan at the end of the film. Duncan handed him the line that made the audience cry. Your name is Khan and you are not a terrorist 2. Sylvester Stallone in Kambakkht Ishq Sylvester Stallone is one of Hollywood’s top performers, having starred in films like Rocky, Creed, Rambo, Rocky Balboa, The Expendables, and Assassins, to name a few. But did you know that the 73-year-old action hero has played with Indian action sensation, Akshay Kumar, in a Bollywood movie before? Try to remember the person who protected Kareena Kapoor Khan from thugs in Kambakkht Ishq if you don’t already know. 1.Will Smith in the 2 Year Student Who Rocks the Bollywood Industry Will Smith, famous for films such as Pursuit of Happiness, Hitchcock, Hancock, Men in Black and Bad Boys, among others, has activated his Desi mode for Student of Year 2. Will Smith was enlisted by Karan johar for a dance performance unique to the 2019 film, which also stars Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. Karan Johar revealed at the trailer’s premiere that dancing to a Bollywood song was “one of the key items on Will Smith’s Bucket List.” Did you like the list? Learn About Shahrukh Khans Children Look Like SRK From Alternate Realities Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.14again.net/celebrity/5-hollywood-actors-that-made-it-to-bollywood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos