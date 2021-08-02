Thomas And Friends S 22 E 6 Thomas Goes To Bollywood / Recap





http://tvtropes.org/pmwiki/pmwiki.php/Recap/ThomasAndFriendsS22E6ThomasGoesToBollywood

Broadcasting date: September 10, 2018 (United Kingdom) A Bollywood action film is being filmed on the Indian Railroad. Thomas is told that they have a very important role for him, but that’s only to transport the lead actor, not to be in the movie. However, he finds it fun and can be very useful to work behind the scenes, and later he is lucky enough to be in the movie after all. Troops: All Part of the Show: The falling lead actor was part of the movie, he wasn’t really in danger, much to Thomas’ surprise.

An Aesop: You don’t have to be in an action movie to be a hero.

Big “NO!”: Rajiv says this when Thomas tries to save the actor, unaware that he was only acting.

Blatant Lies: When Rajiv claims that pulling trucks to him is part of the movie.

Recall: In the And Knowing This Is Half The Battle segment, Thomas recalls the events of “Philip to the Rescue” and “Slow Stephen”.

Nod Continuity: Thomas chased by a boulder in his fantasy streak may be a reference to the season 5 episode, “Rusty and the Boulder”.

Episode Title Card: The episode title appears on a clap.

Groupie Brigade: Thomas is the subject at the end of the episode.

Imagine Spot: Thomas has one where he’s the star of an action movie.

In a World …: This line is said in the Thomas Fantastic Sequence.

Iris Out: At the end of the episode.

That’s all about me: Rajiv certainly has a bad case with this.

Record Needle Scratch: It can be heard at the end of Thomas’ fantastic streak.

Rescue Romance: In Thomas’ fantasy sequence, Thomas imagines he is saving Ashima, and Ashima calls him his hero.

Ship Tease: Thomas and Ashima get some in Thomas’ fantasy streak.

Shout-Out: The action movie in which Thomas stars during his fantastic sequences is called Great hero one.

You, Get Me Coffee: Thomas can’t wait to star in the movie, but he’s disappointed that he can only pull trucks. Rajiv is supposed to have the same job, but he’s lying that he’s playing in the movie.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tvtropes.org/pmwiki/pmwiki.php/Recap/ThomasAndFriendsS22E6ThomasGoesToBollywood The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

