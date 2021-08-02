Anu Malik shredded on Twitter for copying Israel’s national anthem in 1996 song





Anu Malik shared this photo. (Image courtesy: anumalikmusic) Strong points Twitter users called out Anu Malik for copying Israel’s national anthem

He is trolled for copying the national anthem from a 1996 song

“I can’t get over it,” tweeted one user New Delhi: Singer-songwriter Anu Malik is arrested on Twitter for plagiarizing Israel’s national anthem titled Hatikva for his song Mera Mulk Mera Desh from Ajay Devgn’s 1996 movie Diljale. The 60-year-old music director is trolled on Twitter for ‘copying’ the exact same tune from the Israeli national anthem that was played at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday after Israeli gymnast Artem Dolgopyat won the second gold medal of Israel at the Olympics. The clip for Israel’s national anthem at the Tokyo Olympics went viral instantly as many viewers drew the internet’s attention that Anu Malik, who was trolled for plagiarizing music in the past, has once again repeated history by “stealing” the national anthem of Israel. . Hatikvah, which was composed in the 19th century, was adopted as Israel’s national anthem in 1948. “So Anu Malik did not spare even the Israeli national anthem by copying the tune for Mera Mulk Mera Desh from Diljale in 1996. Thanks to the Internet, we know it now, “tweeted one user while another wrote:” The tune of the national anthem has some familiarity with Indian song … Mera Mulk Mera Desh? Or is it just me? “ The tune of the national anthem has some familiarity with Indian song. Mera Mulk Mera Desh ?? Or is it just me? https://t.co/mwf2IzoKR0 Maya (Sharanyashettyy) August 1, 2021 Thus, Anu Malik did not even spare the Israeli national anthem by copying the melody of Mera Mulk Mera Desh from Diljale in 1996. Thanks to the internet we now know thispic.twitter.com/LtQMyU5dp2 Monica (@TrulyMonica) August 1, 2021 One Twitter user wrote: “Anu Malik copying a country’s national anthem to make a Bollywood song, that’s so Anu Malik!” Anu Malik copying a country’s national anthem into a Bollywood song, that’s so Anu Malik! Aniket Malpani (@aniketmalpani) August 2, 2021 And here are a few more tweets that sum up the general sentiment on Twitter about Anu Malik and his 1996 song. Mera Mulk Mera Desh: Anu Malik after copying the national anthem of Israel for his song mera mulk mera desh:

Malik honest reaction when he heard the Israel anthem played pic.twitter.com/6T6aJveaBP Arpan Darjee (rArpan_Real) August 2, 2021 Here is another example of how Bollywood deceives its audience with duplicity. This self-styled singer Anu Malik had not spared even a nation’s national anthem by copying. He blatantly copied Israel’s national anthem, ‘Hatikvah.’pic.twitter.com/3zZBQ9AVY4 Nirbhay Dubey (idubeynirbhay) August 2, 2021 Anu Malik ne Israel ka national anthem bhi churaya hua hai. What aadmi hai yaar. GOAT. Vipul Goyal (@HumorouslyVipul) August 1, 2021 Anu malik be like: – Inko Kya hi pta chalega R (@ rk_09_) August 2, 2021 Israel won its second gold at the Olympics and Indians came to remember Anu Malik #AnuMalikpic.twitter.com/62FAK2aKRG Mohit Dogra (@ Dmohit36Dogra) August 2, 2021 Anu Malik copied the national anthem of Israel for his song? Choron ke bhi kuch usool hot hai, Anu ji! #AnuMalik Vivek S Patwardhan (@VivekUvaach) August 2, 2021 Mera mulk is COPIED! Bollywood has copied the national anthem of Israel, it’s the next level ….. Anu Malik! Ashish Singh (@AshishSinghKiJi) August 2, 2021 Bollywood is expected to start awarding “Best Music Copier” awards.

80-90% Bollywood will be in Competition.

Anu Malik will eventually receive a “Lifetime Achievement Award” Ankit Singh (@Funtastic_Beast) August 2, 2021 Also in the past, Anu Malik has been composing music in Bollywood for over 40 years now, has been accused of copying the work of other musicians. The singer, who won the national award for best musical direction for the film 2000 Refugee, was called out for copying the music for Wham’s song! Last christmas for his 1995 song Dil Mera Churaya Kyun, the air of Linear’s Sending all my love for Neend Churayi Meri of Ishq and the music of Toto Cutugno Italian for the song Nasha Ye Pyar Ka Nasha. Anu Malik has won several awards for composing songs for films like Ajnabee, Asoka, Principal Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Tango Charlie and Principal Khiladi Tu Anari, among many others.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/entertainment/anu-malik-shredded-on-twitter-for-copying-israeli-national-anthem-in-1996-song-2500328

