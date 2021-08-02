90 Day Fianc: Happy Forever? : Playing with fire (RECAP) | Entertainment

Entertainment
90 Day Fianc: Happy Forever? : Playing with fire (RECAP)
Of the seven couples we catch up with in this episode, only two don’t fight (and one is about to be).
Jovi and Yaras’ trip to Miami continues to unfold horribly, as the two have very different visions of how they should be spending their time. And speaking of disagreements over what their lives should be like, Julia and Brandon and Angela and Michael have some tough conversations in front of them about kids. Meanwhile, the Asuelus family visiting Kalanis for the holidays is going as we planned but ending in a way we didn’t.
Read on for all the drama and to find out who is moving!
Angèle and Michel
Michael is moving forward with his plans to become an IVF father; his semen is checked, and all is well. But what he doesn’t know is that Angelas plans toher the next step is to make sure she shuts it all down. While shopping for new clothes after losing weight from her surgeries, Angela tells her daughter Skyla that she now feels like she needs to go to an IVF clinic.
Skylas only concern? Exactly which eggs they plan to use because they’re not mine, she points out. Angela then offers a deal: I’ll buy you an outfit if you go to the clinic with me. But no, she doesn’t mean she’s trying to swap an egg for an outfit. On the contrary, as Angela reveals, she wants to go to the clinic to find out all the reasons why it won’t work because she doesn’t want to have a baby. (Who ever sees the yelling and hanging up again for the couple?)
Kalani and Asuelu
I feel like Satan is at my doorstep, Kalani said as he waited for Asuelu to arrive with his mother, Lesina, and sister, Tammy. The problems start pretty much immediately, with Tammy commenting on the size of the house and its cost. It doesn’t take long for the dinner conversation to turn into money, especially Asuelu gives some to his mother. Like Lesina says, she’s older now, so she needs it. When Asuelu suggests that he send small amounts to help, he knows the story of his mother giving everyone money. Lesina and Tammy start with him. But he is holding on and prioritizing the needs of his family.
There is a brief reprieve when the two families play White Elephant until Asuelu gives his wife a baby blanket. Kalani has already done it very clearly she doesn’t want another baby, even though he wants to have a big family. In Samoa, women listen to their husbands, Lesina says, noting that she has nine children. But that’s not what Kalani wants, nor does she understand why no one bothering Tammy about having more kids since she only has two. Kolini defends her sister’s choice to decide what happens with her own body. Lesina then tells Asuelu to find another woman, which he finds ridiculous. The screams begin and end as Asuelu drags his mother and sister out of the house.
Yara and Jovi
Jovi, determined to bring out Yara’s pleasure when they were dating, decides to take her to a Russian restaurant. (His mom, Gwen, with them in Miami to watch their baby, thinks he’s rude and Yaras is just a mom.) Agrees to go to a strip club, even though she doesn’t understand why her husband would like to go see another naked woman. He sees married couples there all the time, he insists.
Jovi promises that they will leave if she doesn’t like him, but then refuses to do so after she has had enough. She feels uncomfortable he just seems to be having fun and continues to encourage her to give the dancer money, and how did either of them think that was a good idea ? When he seems to be too much into the stripper and even sends him a kiss, Yara slaps him and walks out. He follows her and tells her that she is ruining herself every night. (Ouch!)
Nathalie and Mike
It’s probably a good thing that these two don’t talk to each other in this episode, considering their breakup over what her mom may or may not have called her, how much they fight, and how much time she spends at the house (compared to her friend Julianas).
Mike goes out for a walk, tries to reach Natalie to find out where they are (only so she won’t answer), and finally calls his mother. Trish thinks Natalie is fighting him to give her an excuse to leave and doesn’t even like you, she tells her son. It’s a snake in the grass. She’s a scammer, period. He tells her not to talk about his wife like that, but Trish again advises him to divorce Natalie. Afterwards, Mike tells a producer that he doesn’t agree with everything his mother says and wants to work on his relationship with Natalies. He just doesn’t know where she is.
But he’s about to find out, as Natalies has stayed in Julianas and admits that she can’t take it with Mike anymore. Their relationship is toxic and she’s done with it, she says, and her friend suggests that she stay with her. When Natalie goes to pack her things, she hopes he isn’t home just to come in and find him waiting.
Elisabeth and Andrei
Following a family reunion that again ends in an argument over Andreis’ work at the company, Elizabeth meets her father Chuck for lunch. He felt that bringing her husband over would cause problems, but not as much as he did. (Just wait until he finds out what his other daughters are planning.) However, to his surprise, Chuck says it’s not Andreis’ fault. On the contrary, he worked hard and became a blessing for the company. In his head, the others are jealous. Still, Chuck wants to get everyone together, so he decides to plan a family barbecue. Afternoon clips on the yacht, the motorhome trip and the family reunion to prove why this is a horrible idea.
Meanwhile, Jenn and Becky’s barbecue conversation turns to them to decide to go into business together against the team of crooks. This barbecue is going to be even more catastrophic than you think, isn’t it?
Julia and Brandon
Freshly moved into their own accommodation, Julia and Brandon host a housewarming party with three guests: AJ (who helped them meet) and Melanie and her boyfriend TJ. (As you’ll recall, the last time Julia and Melanie met it didn’t end well, with the latter questioning the former’s intentions.) But things get really awkward when Julia brings up her wish to have a baby as soon as possible. and Brandon agrees with Melanie that they should wait. (He also says he’s going to check the condoms, so doubly embarrassing.) Julia ends up leaving the party. (We know two people who won’t care if it leads to a breakup: Brandon’s parents, who want him, but not her, to return to the farm.)
Tiffany and Ronald
After Tiffany tells him to go see a divorce lawyer, Ronald decides to see a marriage counselor who is also his uncle, Pastor Paul. (He won’t be biased, Ronald promises his wife.) Topics include changing diapers and Ronald’s job as head of the household. Ronald admits he’s not used to talking about his emotions, but Tiffany is fed up with being alone. They must stop criticizing each other, says Paul, and support each other. They weren’t even at the car in the parking lot before the fighting started. Telling him that he is not doing enough is not a criticism but a real statement, she argues, when he feels like she is not alone because she has her mother helping her. As she walks away and goes back inside, he calls her a hypocrite and she says he’s a male child. Obviously, this session with Paul didn’t help.
90 Day Fianc: Happy Forever?, Sundays, 8 / 7c, TLC (preview on Fridays, discovery +)
