In Alaska, concerts by major artists are rare and cancellations hit even harder

Part of a continuity weekly series on local history by local historian David Reamer. A question about the history of Anchorage or an idea for a future article? Go to the form at the bottom of this story.

The recent uproar for Foo Fighters tickets is reminiscent of the similar pandemonium that accompanied Anchorage’s past appearances by well-known artists. Distance, population and cost are critical planning factors for both bands and developers. Simply put, relatively few major acts are heading north. For every Elton John who ends up making his way here, hundreds of other performers are satisfied without a performance in Alaska on their resume.

Even then, many artists don’t make it to Alaska until long after their prime. As Alaskan folk singer Andy Miller sang on his 2018 album Alaska in 28 Songs, If you’re into nostalgia, you’ll love the bands that tour Alaska.

Thus, every concert by a national or international artist is a victory for the relevance of the city and the entertainment of the residents. And if every appearance feels like a win, the losses and cancellations hit that much harder.

Some of Anchorage’s most infamous cancellations took place from the mid-1990s to the 2000s, including the Stone Temple Pilots in 1996, the Red Hot Chili Peppers twice in 1997, Blink 182 in 2001, Biz Markie in 2005. , White Stripes in 2007 and DMX on several occasions. The apologies had some significance. The pilots’ lead singer, Scott Weiland, entered drug and alcohol rehab the day before their concert in Anchorage. Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis broke his wrist and the band subsequently canceled several concerts due to insufficient practice time. The guitarist of Blink 182 had injured his back. Bad weather forced Biz Markie to miss her flight. The White Stripes have released a statement that drummer Meg White is suffering from acute anxiety and is unable to travel at the moment. A mix of personal demons and travel confusions caused DMX to be no-show or canceled in 2001, 2003, and 2017.

Some of the later acts, although much later in most cases, made it to Anchorage. DMX played two shows in a smaller venue in 2003, the day after their scheduled gig. The Red Hot Chili Peppers performed at Sullivan Arena in 2013. Jack White, formerly of the White Stripes, memorable performed at the Wendy Williamson Auditorium at the University of Alaska in 2015. And Biz Markie was on the tour I Love the 90s with Vanilla Ice, Sisqo, Kid n Play and Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray who visited Anchorage in 2017.

However, the two most notorious cancellations came from one of Alaska’s singer-songwriters, Jewel Kilcher. Known professionally as Jewel, she was born in Utah, although her family soon moved to Alaska. As she described in her 2015 memoir, Never Broken: Songs Are Only Half the Story, My two brothers and I were raised by a family of musicians, and I spent my early childhood playing with my parents in Anchorage for tourists. When I was eight, my mother left and my father moved us to the family property in the countryside. [near Homer], a log cabin with stream water to drink, no plumbing or most modern amenities. From the age of 15, she went through a series of life-changing experiences, from living alone to obtaining a scholarship in an art school, including homelessness, discovered by a major record company and the release of his first album before his 21st birthday.

This debut album, Pieces of You, was released in February 1995. It was not an immediate success and, in fact, initially failed to make the charts. Led by the singles Who Will Save Your Soul and You Were Meant for Me, the album was rather a slow burn, gaining popularity over the next two years and ultimately selling over seven million copies in the United States. United only.

At the start of this process, she committed to performing at the Alaska State Fair in 1996. As the date approached, her stature increased. Eventually, she canceled in favor of a tour with Neil Young. The following January, she performed at President Bill Clinton’s second inaugural ball. Broken chords aside, she had reached a level of importance beyond the typical righteous act. Things went pretty well for the state fair. To replace Jewel, they hired a relatively unknown young LeAnn Rimes, who then began her own rapid rise to stardom.

In 1999, Jewel was scheduled to play on New Years Eve at Anchorages Sullivan Arena. At the end of November, she backtracked. Its management company said in a public statement that the cancellation was due to Year 2000 concerns, the public reaction to the trips and outings on December 31, and the unrealized expectations the promoter had placed on Jewel.

This answer may require a brief refresher on the year 2000, also known as the year 2000 problem. Simply put, it was believed that when the year 1999 shifted to 2000, many computers would be unable to handle a year 2000 problem. date ending with two zeros. The resulting mistakes were believed to threaten almost every aspect of modern life, from airplanes to banking. While this was a serious problem, the problem was not worth the panic, fear, and storage that ensued in some corners of the American population. Civilization survived the transition to a new millennium.

Anchorage Municipality officials first became aware of the Y2K problem in 1995 when they were preparing five-year projections for the 1996 budget. The accounting software failed when it failed. encountered Y2K, a typical Y2K problem. The municipality began working on solutions in 1995 and was well prepared, well before December 31, 1999.

Of course, slow ticket sales likely played a big role in Jewels’ decision as well. Whether Alaskans were influenced by Year 2000 fears or not, only about a thousand tickets had been sold for an 8,000-seat arena. Costing anywhere from $ 65 to $ 99, the event was a bit pricey by Alaska standards, though downright inexpensive compared to similar shows in smaller states. Other New Years concerts that year included Rod Stewart for $ 400, Jimmy Buffet for $ 1,500 and Barbara Streisand for an extravagant $ 2,500. Perhaps Jewel and her management wanted to avoid the inevitable headlines if she couldn’t sell in her home country. A decade later, Jewel claimed her agency booked the concert without her knowing.

Sullivan Arena also has an uneven history regarding major events. Massive sales have proven to be a daunting target over the years. From the No.1-ranked North Carolina basketball team in 1985 to Snoop Dogg in 1994 to Kiss in 2000, paid attendance was often well below capacity. Tellingly, DMX went from the Sullivan Arena reservation in 2003 to the much smaller Egan Center in 2017.

The locals handled Jewel’s inversions as gracefully as one might expect. After the state fair was canceled, a former elementary schoolmate accused Jewel of using Alaska as a gadget. Something to distinguish her from all the other singers in the herd. After its cancellation in 1999, a local wrote to the Anchorage Daily News and suggested that the area’s longtime artist, Mr Whitekeys, could easily replace Jewel. Another petty letter read: Maybe we can have a special legislative session to stop Jewel from calling himself Alaskan.

The antipathy was slow to dissolve. A decade later, she returned to play a benefit in Homer and a few shows at Anchorages Atwood Concert Hall. Once again, Alaskans felt compelled to complain about its existence. A Daily News commentary read, She burned that bridge a long time ago. Take a hike, Bijou! A former Homer resident told the newspaper: When she progressed in her career, I just think she betrayed the state.

In an interview with Anchorage-based Associated Press reporter Rachel DOro, Jewel responded that I consider myself a product of Alaska. Love and debt I feel to my home country, you still want your hometown to be the proudest of you so it’s heartbreaking to hear people say sarcastic things. She did not perform in Alaska until 2017, when she titled Salmonfest. Finally, the complaints seemed to fade in favor of a story going back to its roots.

