Entertainment
Songs, dances and sandy beaches: Filmmaker uses arts grant to share Bollywood with PEI
CHARLOTTETOWN, PEI The idea came when Jahan Bloch was heading for the bus in Charlottetown. A Bollywood film set in Canada. This art form had meant a lot to her who had grown up in India, and it seemed like the perfect way to share the feelings it gave her.
She shared the idea with her husband.
He liked. His friends too.
One of them, Chermaine Kelly, suggested that she apply to the provincial arts grant program. She did it.
Last month, Bloch made $ 3,700 to write a screenplay called The Bollywood Romance.
While North American audiences are familiar with Bollywood and Indian cinema, Bloch, who lives in Charlottetown, said what goes west can be cliché.
I want to show the nuances of Indian cinema, how we deal with emotions and situations in a different way.
Sharing sensations
Her film, a feature film, will be a romantic comedy about an Indian-Canadian girl.
I’m very inspired by Indian cinema from the 90s, so it’s almost like a tribute from me. she said.
She explained what makes this kind of achievement unique.
Movies, on the whole, where you feel multiple emotions at the same time, Indian movies are a bit higher on that.
Going beyond the superficial and the cliché doesn’t mean getting rid of Bollywood essentials, Bloch added.
There will be songs, and there will also be dances.
This is not the first time Bloch has written for the screen. And it will not be lost on the set when it comes time to shoot.
His father is a director in India and Bloch made his debut as a child in his films.
I’ve always been on set, she says. And I was also assistant director in India, and I was a lead actor in one of his films.
In one look
Here are the names of the movies, the characters she played, and the year of release listed on Jahan Blochs’ Internet Movie Database (IMDB) page:
- Krantiveer: The Roshni Pratap Revolution (2020)
- Kohram Child Actor (1999)
- Mrityudaata Uncredited Child Actor (1997)
- Child Krantiveer in Holi Song (1994)
Time to write
While all that other experience will pay off right down the line, Bloch is focused on writing the script for now. Nothing else happens until this is done, she said.
Even if I’m going to ask someone for funding, the first thing they’ll ask me is, OK, I want to read the script.
Doing the job is a bit more comfortable with provincial funding, although that also pushes her to finish, Bloch said.
Government assistance is almost an incentive. It makes you more focused and motivated because you don’t worry about your bills.
For her, things have to go fast.
I’m giving myself six months to do it, she said. If I get the funds and everything falls into place, ideally I want to shoot next summer.
When it comes to actually writing, Bloch said he tends to come in bursts of ideas and energy.
It all depends on the situation, I guess, and the process and ideas that come in, she said, noting how her previous short was written in a whirlwind of ideas over a few days. It happened with Paradox (of Life). It kept coming, and I just kept writing and it was done.
Support for the process
While turning a screenplay into a feature film is a colossal undertaking that will require funding and resources, Bloch has a supporter in Renee Laprise, Executive Director of Film PEIs.
We had conversations about his project, Laprise said. She has specific questions on the industry side of things, and we can offer that kind of support, that kind of information.
Still, Film PEI isn’t a big budget producer, and it can’t do it all.
There is a process, right? Laprise said. It’s not like PEI Film could go, oh that’s where you can get the money to make your movie. We can get information out and help make contacts, but she’s going to need a producer.
Beyond the logistical side, Laprise praised Bloch as a filmmaker, saying she was curious and open-minded, despite her childhood around cinema.
She’s very good on set. As she creates her own content, I see her very well contributing to the projects here.
Logan MacLean is a diversity reporter for the SaltWire Network in Prince Edward Island.
