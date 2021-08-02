Somerset County Events August – October 2021

Boswell Churches will host the annual street fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on August 7, at Boswell Fireman’s Grove, 201 Hower Ave., Boswell. The event is free other than food for which all food proceeds go to community organizations. There will be hot sausage sandwiches, pigs in the blanket, hot dogs, pulled pork sandwiches and a host of other foods and desserts, a car display, live music, kids’ activities and craft vendors. The event will take place rain or shine.

Events at Towne Center Park include a car cruise from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., food trucks and vendors, music from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., children’s activities 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Paul Playground E. Fuller and the Light Team Community Jubilee from 5 to 8 p.m.

Laurel Arts Gallery August 9 to September 2

the Laurel arts The gallery is open from noon to 6 p.m. with the Jenny Wilson exhibition. Reception of the exhibition is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on August 13.

Somerset party on August 10

Somerset evening returns to Somerset at 6 p.m. on August 10 at the Union Street Playground. Food, shows, bounce house, ice cream, foam machine, dunk tank and various emergency equipment for children.

Praise in the Park August 14

Scalp Level Church of the Brethren will host the third edition Praise in the park 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. August 14 at Windber Leisure Park, Windber. The event features live music, free food, worship teams, games, 9:30 p.m. fireworks and more. The event is free.

Vendors from all over Pennsylvania and the surrounding states bring their old and vintage items for sale at the huge garage sale-type exhibit. Vendors will be set up along Main Street, North Center Avenue and side streets, selling their paintings, jewelry, decorations and more. Food and other vendors will be there as well. The event is 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine. There will also be a vintage car show from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Somerset Trust 151 West Main St. car park, Somerset. Free parking is available at the car park along East Catherine Street, Somerset.

LA Nights Music on the Lawn August 14

Laurel arts will host Lawn Jenny Wilson Trio on the Laurel Arts Lawn from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on August 14.

Somerset County Fair August 19-27

The 121st annual Somerset County Fair at Meyersdale Exhibition Center begins August 19 with harness races in front of the grandstand. The week is filled with shows of market animals, square dance tractors, derbies, bake sales, queen contests and parades, tractor pulls, horse pulls, rodeo, pickup trucks, of semi and hot truck pulls and many fair trade shows.

Shoot for Hope August 19

Salvation Army Pathway of Hope fundraising event August 19 in Seven Springs. Participants will shoot clay targets for a good cause at this outdoor event. Pathway of Hope gives families a better chance to meet their basic needs and helps them face the challenges towards a better future. Bid online to win an autographed electric guitar donated by Pittsburgh rock legend Donnie Iris. Offers are now accepted at https://shootforhope2021.ggo.bid and the winner will be announced at the Shoot for Hope event. The call for tenders closes at noon on August 19. Registration begins at 8:00 am, followed by safety training at 9:45 am, gunfire at 10:00 am, and lunch and awards at 12:30 pm This is a event at 100 targets. Shooters of all skill levels are welcome. A shotgun will be available at each station; however, shooters may bring their own equipment. Visit www.salvationarmywpa.org/shootforhope to buy tickets. The last day to purchase tickets is August 12.