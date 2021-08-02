Kit Harington: There is no break with parenthood | Entertainment





Kit Harington hadn’t realized that there was no “break” with parenthood. The former ‘Game of Thrones’ star and his wife Rose Leslie welcomed their first child, a baby boy, into the world five months ago and the 34-year-old hunk admitted he was unprepared for just a job of how “big” raising a family is. When asked what surprised him most about fatherhood, he replied to ‘Access Hollywood’: “They tell you and they don’t tell you. [about fatherhood]. Everyone is saying, ‘Look, it’s huge what you’re about to go through.’ You have no way of knowing until it happens. “What surprises you is, you say, ‘Oh, this goes on forever. “Like, you don’t get a break.” But the “Modern Love” actor loves the way having their baby brought him and his wife closer together. He told ‘Access Hollywood’: “Every day I wake up and take care of this little human and now we’re part of a unit together. “I think what surprises me most about fatherhood is that the three of you are now a unit. And that’s a whole new dynamic that you have to find. “I find just about every day as it grows and changes, how does that change you. It’s a beautiful thing, really.” Rose, also 34, had confirmed her pregnancy in September when she showed her booming baby through professional photographs captured for her Make magazine cover story. Although she did not discuss her pregnancy with the magazine, fashion director of publications Ursula Lake wrote on Instagram: “It is so wonderful working with the beautiful Rose Leslie for the cover story of @make_magazineuk now! at this wonderful moment as she prepares for motherhood for the first time! (sic) “ And a month later, Rose shared her happy news, saying she was thrilled to be expecting a baby with Kit, whom she married in 2018. She said: “I am delighted to be pregnant. And I can’t wait to meet our newest family member!”

