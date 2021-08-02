Country Music Hall of Fame singer Hank Williams Jr. to perform for all his ‘rowdy friends’ at Ontario’s Toyota Arena





Amanda Martin of Phelan plans to “dust off” her old cowboy boots and hat when Country Music Hall of Fame singer Hank Williams Jr. performs in Ontario this fall. “My love for Hank Williams Jr. was passed down to me from my parents, who were huge fans of his late father, Hank Williams Sr.,” said Martin, 62, who grew up in East Texas. “I think I still have most of his albums in a box. I listen to Hank Jr. on Spotify and YouTube.” Martin is hoping to be front and center with his sister, Janice Russell, when the 72-year-old Williams performs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, September 23 at Toyota Arena in Ontario. Tickets for the concert are available atwww.TicketMaster.com. For more information visitwww.Toyota-Arena.com. A second Southern California show is scheduled for Saturday, September 25 at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield. Return to California Williams’ return to California comes after not filming for most of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His last Golden State appearance was in August 2019 at the Ironstone Vineyards Amphitheater in the village of Murphys in Calaveras County. “The last time I attended a Hank Williams Jr. concert was at the Golden Nugget in Las Vegas, right before Christmas 2014,” said Martin. “I would have attended more concerts, but work, family and life got in the way.” Martin said buying tickets to watch Williams at Toyota Arena, about a 40-minute drive from her home, would be “a no-brainer.” Williams is no stranger to San Bernardino County, having performed several times at Devore, the site of the Glen Helen Amphitheater, which opened in 1993 as the Blockbuster Pavilion. Since then it is also called the Hyundai Pavilion and the San Manuel Amphitheater. In June 1983, Williams performed at the second (and last) American festival at Glen Helen Regional Park, the eventual site of the amphitheater. Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, is the originator of the American festival, which was first held on Labor Day weekend in 1982 and drew many of the biggest musical groups. of the time. On day one alone, The Ramones, The B-52’s, Oingo Boingo, and The Police all played. Fleetwood Mac. Wozniak paid for the bulldozer and construction of a new outdoor lot, as well as the construction of a huge temporary stage at Glen Helen Regional Park, according to United Press International. Most of the Second American Festival was held over Memorial Day weekend in 1983 and again drew many top players, INXS, U2, David Bowie, Stevie Nicks and Van Halen among them. Williams’ set took place on “Country Day,” which took place on June 4, seven days after the festival opened. Ricky Skaggs, Emmylou Harris, Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson also performed. Williams’ success Williams, who was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame last August, has released more than 50 studio albums since 1964. At least 10 of his 109 singles have made it to the United States. country maps. Her first No. 1 hit, “Eleven Roses” was released in 1972 and sounds more like the traditional country songs of that era. Most of his other No.1s came in the 1980s after developing a more unique sound that incorporated elements not common to his favorite genre. The 1979 song “Family Tradition”, which many consider William’s quintessential song, explores the changes that helped transform him into a superstar. In it, Williams talks about his pride in being the son of Hank Williams, often referred to as the “King of Country Music,” but he opens the song by singing about being “disowned” by the establishment of country music due to its musical change and rebellious lifestyle. “I guess it’s because I changed direction a bit,” Williams sings. “Lord, I guess I broke their family tradition.” Williams’ 1989 song “There’s a Tear in My Beer” was originally recorded by her father in 1950 but was not released at that time. Young Williams recorded additional vocals and added a full band above his father’s guitar. He also used electronic fusion technology to create a music video in which he and his father appear to play the tune together. The song won an Academy of Country Music Award and the Country Music Award Video of the Year Award. He also won a Grammy for Best Country Vocal Collaboration. The elder Williams was the biggest star in country music when he died at the age of 29 in 1953. At the time, his son was only 3 years old. Williams’ story dates back to March 1958 when he played Lovesick Blues in Swainsboro, Georgia at the age of 8. He first took the stage when his late father still ran country music radio with songs like “Hey Good Lookin ‘” and “Your Cheatin Heart”. In December 1963, Williams appeared on the Ed Sullivan show at the age of 14. Controversial In 1989, Williams reimagined his song “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight” to use it as ABC’s “Monday Night Football” theme song. The reworked song, which increased Williams’ popularity, opened “Monday Night Football” for 22 years until 2011, when ESPN withdrew it after Williams compared then-president Barack Obama, to Adolf Hitler on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends”. Williams eventually apologized for his comments, and ESPN then relaunched the theme song in 2017 with a new release starring Florida country artist Georgia Line and singer Jason Derulo. ESPN withdrew the song again in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Network executives reportedly made the switch because Williams’ references to “All My Rowdy Friends” seemed incongruous with the expected lack of attendance at stadiums amid bans on large gatherings, the Washington Post reported. Almost fatal fall After a suicide attempt and a move from Nashville to Cullman, Alabama, Williams spent the first half of 1975 recording what would be his groundbreaking album, “Hank Williams Jr. & Friends,”according to Tennessee. But before the 26-year-old had a chance to promote the album, he suffered a near-fatal fall while rock climbing in Montana. Williams nearly died after slipping in the snow and falling 500 feet on the 9,000-foot-high side of Mount Ajax. When Williams woke up in a hospital room, her godmother, June Carter Cash, and her husband, Johnny Cash, were by her side,Williams told Rolling Stone in 2015. “June ticked me off and told me everything would be fine,” Williams recalls. “I never knew if I was going to sing again or not, speak again or not, let alone what I was going to sound like. It was a scary time.” During his fall, Williams’ head struck several boulders protruding from the snowfield and he landed face first on a rock. His head was split open, fractured from chin to hairline. He eventually lost all of his teeth, his gums were damaged, and his right eye was injured. After reconstructive surgeries and a long recovery period, Williams returned but opted for a beard, sunglasses and a cowboy hat, which have since been his signature look. The story of Williams’ fall was told in the 1983 film, “Living Proof: The Hank Williams Jr. Story”. Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz can be reached at 760-951-6227 or [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz.

