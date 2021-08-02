Over a month ago, reports indicated that Akshay Kumar would star in the Hindi remake ofRakshasudu. While news is yet to be confirmed about him leading the project, producer Koneru Satyanarayana has revealed that the actor has indeed approached them about securing the film’s rights for the Hindi remake.
Koneru Satyanrayana was supposed to remake Rakshasudu in Bollywood but COVID-19 played a spoiler. “Akshay Kumar approached us to give the rights to Pooja Films and we easily gave up the rights because we thought he would be perfect for the role. Since we couldn’t make the film, we gave the rights to Pooja Films. Ramesh Varma will make his Bollywood debut with the film, ”he said in a statement.
Rakshasudu,starring Bellamkonda Sreenivas, is a story about Arun, a newly appointed police sub-inspector, who pursues a notorious serial killer who targets teenage girls. However, his mission soon comes at a terrible price.
Akshay Kumar is now preparing for the release of The lower end of the bell which is funded by Pooja Entertainment. The film is released on August 19. Apart from that he has Sooryavanshi, Atrangi Re, Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan among others.
